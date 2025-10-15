Specsavers, Crisis and Vision Care celebrate one year since Scotland’s first free eye care clinic opened in Edinburgh

A servicer user getting an eye test at the Crisis Skylight centre in Edinburgh

October marks one year since the first permanent free eye care clinic in Scotland opened at the Crisis Skylight Centre in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first clinic of its kind outside of England opened its doors in 2023 however the Wellness Floor was officially launched at the Skylight in Canongate in 2024 following essential funding provided by Specsavers.

The bespoke eye clinic, run by charity Vision Care, offers free eye care to anyone affected by homelessness whilst the Wellness Floor also includes additional rooms and health and wellness suites, which have enabled Crisis to broaden the health services it provides to members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the Vision Care clinic was launched last year, there have been more than 70 eye tests conducted and nearly 100 pairs of glasses supplied since August 2024.

A service user undergoing an eye test at the Vision Care clinic

The clinic is open every Monday from 10.30am to 2pm and welcomes those experiencing homelessness to book an appointment by calling 0131 209 7700 or by visiting the Crisis Edinburgh reception desk at the Skylight.

Specsavers Scottish regional chair, Laura Baird, says: ‘Last year, launching the Wellness Floor in partnership with Crisis and Vision Care was such a significant milestone. Not only is it the only clinic of its kind in Scotland, but we also now know a year down the line that it has been an invaluable service for people in need.

‘It is great to hear that people are benefitting from the services available however it is equally as important for us to remind people that this service exists, and reach a wider audience as we know there will still be people who are unaware that they are entitled to free sight tests and glasses, and can do so by visiting the clinic.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vision Care Chief Executive, Hannah Telfer, says: ‘Our work in Edinburgh shows what’s possible when charities, healthcare professionals and businesses come together. But we know this level of access shouldn’t depend on where someone lives or whether a partnership happens to exist. We’re committed to working with Specsavers, Crisis and others to ensure eye care for people experiencing homelessness becomes standard across the UK.’

Vision Care, Crisis and Specsavers are working with wider optical industry stakeholders and charities to call for changes in government policies that will enable people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need.

To find out more about the services available, call 0131 209 7700 to book an appointment or pop into the Crisis Skylight Edinburgh, Cranston House, 271 Canongate, EH8 8BQ.

To find out more about the invaluable work Crisis, Vision Care and Specsavers are doing, visit: