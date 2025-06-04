Specsavers Goalside Guides selected as visually impaired fans set to enjoy enhanced Scotland matchday experience

Two budding commentators have been selected to become Specsavers’ Goalside Guides for Scotland’s upcoming game against Iceland.

As the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, last month Specsavers launched a Scotland-wide campaign to find emerging commentating talent to pair with visually-impaired fans for Friday night’s match at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland men’s side take on Iceland in the friendly encounter, with Andrew Morrison and Sam Smith selected to be on audio description duty.

Andrew, who is from Thurso and studies at Edinburgh Napier Uni, and Paisley lad Sam have been put through their paces by commentator, pundit and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton, who has been sharing her top tips for audio-descriptive broadcasting.

Sam Smith, Leanne Crichton and Andrew Morrison.

The pair are ready to provide real-time audio commentary for the fans on Friday night and can’t wait to get going.

Sam said: “I’ve always wanted to commentate on a match at Hampden so I’m absolutely buzzing to be doing this, thanks to the support from Specsavers with this initiative.

“Leanne’s words of advice and stories about her time in the game were brilliant and very valuable ahead of us picking up the mic on Friday night.”

Andrew added: “Being selected to become a Specsavers Goalside Guide is a real privilege and I’m buzzing to be able to do it at Hampden for a Scotland game.

“I’m a proud Scot and can’t wait to help bring the game to life for a fellow-fan – I've been practicing my Icelandic pronunciation in preparation!”

Former Scotland hero Leanne shared some words of wisdom with the guys as they spent time in the Hampden gantry warming up ahead of the match.

She said: “It’s not until I started working in broadcasting that I fully appreciated the value and power of the spoken word and audio commentary.

“I get to work alongside some of the best in the business at the BBC and, what I’d say, is preparation is key.

“Knowing your stuff and getting immersed in the game can only help supporters, particularly those with vision impairments, get lost in the action as well.”

Jenny Stephenson, Divisional Chair for Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this project to life in partnership with the Scottish FA. The campaign will give fans who are blind or partially sighted a new way to experience the excitement of live football direct from the stadium.

“Hearing loss is a growing global health issue that can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. For those with visual impairments, however, good hearing health becomes even more critical.

“This is a great example of how hearing health can make a tangible difference to people’s lives, and we’re excited to raise awareness of the importance of good hearing alongside this impactful initiative.”

As the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, Specsavers is here to change lives through better sight and hearing, by making expert care accessible and affordable for all.

