Specsavers home visits grows audiology team to bolster vital care service to customers at home

The team at Specsavers Home Visits which covers Edinburgh have recently strengthened its audiology services with the hiring of a new hearing aid dispenser, helping to provide further care for the hearing of customers unable to leave their homes.

Kenny Gordon joins the team bringing with him seven years of experience as an audiologist, providing services to customers who are experiencing difficulty with their hearing at home or need assistance with their hearing aids.

As well as the team expansion, Garry Butters on the Home Visits team has recently passed his qualifications to become an audiology practitioner. With this new qualification, Garry is able to provide key services such as earwax removal to patients, helping to alleviate discomfort and allowing their hearing to improve.

Lynne Phillips, director at the Edinburgh Home Visits service which covers the city, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, says: ‘We’re thrilled to further grow our expert team and continue to provide even more vital care to people, who are unable to access these services by visiting their local high street store.

“With Kenny joining the team and the recent qualification success for Garry, it’s been an incredibly positive start to the year and we’re proud to be able to increase our capacity and to continue delivering a professional and important service to communities across Scotland.”

Alongside checking for specific conditions, Specsavers Home Visits opticians and audiologists will also perform a number of tests to check quality of vision and hearing, including eye and audiology tests that are very similar to those carried out in stores, with just with a few adjustments to make them at-home-friendly.

For more information about the Specsavers Home Visits team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/request-a-free-home-visit or call 0808 239 4492 to book a home visit.