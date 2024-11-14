Specsavers Home Visits supports East Lothian woman with hearing woes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Katherine Reid, better known as Kit, 96, lives in sheltered housing in East Lothian and uses the Home Visits service. It wasn’t until people in Kit’s life pointed out that she was struggling to hear certain things, that Kit got in touch with Specsavers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says: ‘Before I had my hearing aids, I didn’t realise I was missing so much in life. I didn’t notice my hearing loss at the beginning.

‘It was other people who noticed and drew it to my attention – the television was too loud; I was having to repeat myself and not hearing conversation in the car.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Phillips, Home Visits director in Edinburgh, visited Kit at her sheltered housing accommodation to perform a hearing test where she was diagnosed with a hearing loss called presbycusis which is general wear and tear to the hearing system.

Specsavers Homes Visits helped Kit with an at-home hearing test

‘Having Specsavers come to me has really made all the difference. The whole process has been so smooth, and I felt very much at ease. I couldn’t have gone to them – as simple as that!

‘I’ve been told now I’ve stopped shouting at people because obviously I wasn’t hearing them, so I was raising my voice to them.

‘To me, it’s become a social occasion and I’ve benefitted greatly from it. I’m much happier going into company now, if we’re sitting in a group or at a table. It’s all those little things that I had missed that I hadn’t realised I was missing – it’s like living in a different world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being completely independent within her accommodation and having support when she needs it, it is important for Kit to stay connected with her neighbours and friends.

Kit continues: ‘I just love people to come out and have a cup of tea, and I enjoy my social groups – the craft one is very special to me.’

Now Kit is able to enjoy her craft club again and socialise without having to worry about asking people to repeat themselves or without feeling isolated because she can’t keep up with conversations.

Lynne adds: ‘What a difference it has made to her life. She’s been more social; she goes out a little bit more and that really warms my heart. It was so good to be able to give her something back that she felt she was missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think for people like Kit the service we provide is invaluable. We are able to come to them when they cannot get out of their own homes very easily or without assistance.’

For more information, view our video on Kit’s story: Hearing Health Report: Kit's story | Specsavers UK (youtube.com).

For more information about the Specsavers Home Visits team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/request-a-free-home-visit.