Specsavers home visits team in Edinburgh get creative with crafty community group to spread cheer

The team at Specsavers home visits which covers Edinburgh have recently partnered with a knitting and sewing club in Galashiels to create some cosy crafts for care home residents living with dementia across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crafty Dafties, a community group who specialise in an array of crafted goods such as quilting, sewing with all kinds of fabric as well as knitting, have donated handmade twiddle muffs to the Specsavers Home Visits team to share with any patients they visit.

The twiddle muffs are a knitted or crocheted hand muff with different textures and items attached that not only help keep hands warm during the colder weather but also provide sensory stimulation for patients with dementia and can help decrease agitation and anxiety levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crafty Dafties meet weekly in Galashiels and is run by Pat Johnston and Sylvia Knaggs. The group welcomes members of the community to join them in making creative and colourful crafts for groups and charities across Scotland.

The Specsavers home visits team drop off the crafts at Middleton Hall Care Home in Uphall, West Lothian

One of the care homes who have already received the twiddle muffs from the home visits team is Middleton Hall Care Home in Broxburn, West Lothian, who handed out the crafted gifts to their residents who have symptoms of dementia.

Laura Owens, director at Specsavers Home Visits service which covers Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, says: ‘We were thrilled when the Crafty Dafties approached us with the fantastic idea. The creations from the group have been incredible to see and will be a massive hit with the residents we visit.

‘We visit all manner of customers with our service and to be able to add an extra surprise during our visits will be a fantastic way to put a smile of people’s faces. Thank you to the Crafty Dafties for their support.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside checking for specific conditions, Specsavers Home Visits opticians and audiologists will also perform a number of tests to check quality of vision and hearing, including eye and audiology tests that are very similar to those carried out in stores, with just with a few adjustments to make them at-home-friendly.

For more information about the Specsavers Home Visits team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/request-a-free-home-visit or call 0808 239 4492 to book a home visit.