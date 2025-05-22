Specsavers Home Visits team in Edinburgh take action to support customers with dementia

By Anne Marie McDonnell
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:04 BST
To coincide with Dementia Action Week (May 19 - 25), the Specsavers Home Visits team in Edinburgh has taken vital steps to support its customers living with dementia.

The full team has recently become qualified Dementia Friends, after completing a training course to professionally care for the eye health and hear care of customers who have the condition.

Most Popular

The Specsavers Home Visits team provides care to customers who, due to a multitude of reasons, are unable to pay a visit to a high street store to receive eye health and hearing services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynne Seebaluck, director at Specsavers Home Visits that covers Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, said: “By becoming Dementia Friends, our team feels more confident to ensure any customers living with dementia feel safe and are looked after in a sensitive way. We’re always keen to go the extra mile and support our local community, especially as we’re out visiting those directly in it.”

For more information about the Specsavers Home Visits team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/request-a-free-home-visit or call 0808 239 4492 to book a home visit.

Related topics:EdinburghScottish BordersLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice