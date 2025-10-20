Specsavers sponsor Edinburgh women's football team

Boroughmuir Thistle FC football team, the largest girls' and women's football club in Scotland.

A LOCAL opticians has announced its ongoing commitment to the local community, by sponsoring a girls' and women's football team in Edinburgh with a three-figure sum.

Specsavers Gyle has contributed £800 to Boroughmuir Thistle FC football team, the largest girls' and women's football club in Scotland.

The monetary donation will be put towards the ‘purple pathway’ initiative – the journey and development of players as they progress through the youth academy to adult football, and the most comprehensive and inclusive female football pathway in Scotland.

The ‘purple pathway’ allows the club to continue providing weekly training and access to matches for more than 500 girls and women in and around Edinburgh.

Ian Hobson, store director at Specsavers Gyle, says: ‘We are thrilled to support Boroughmuir Thistle FC. Getting involved with this local team is a great way for us to give back to the community, and help young players develop both on and off the pitch.

During each game, the ball girls will now wearing branded Specsavers bibs, which they proudly donned during the team’s recent 5-0 home win against St Johnstone.

Gavin Michie, Chair at Boroughmuir Thistle FC, added: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Gyle for their generous support, it’s invaluable – we all couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead!’

Specsavers’ Gyle Centre is located at Unit 49-50 The Gyle centre, Edinburgh EH12 9JT, and is easily reachable by car, foot, or public transport.

For more information about the Specsavers Gyle store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/gyle or call 0131 317 7540.