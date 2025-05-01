Spotlighting some of the UK’s finest creatives at The Ideal Home Show Scotland
Hosted by I Do Handmade, The Handmade Village offers a unique space for small businesses to showcase their work at a national show — without the usual high barriers to entry. The concept, founded by Becky, was created to make premium opportunities like these more flexible and accessible for small product-based businesses around the UK.
Featuring over 40 talented handmade brands, the village has been thoughtfully curated to ensure there’s something for every visitor — from hand-poured candles to personalised stationery, to artisan jewellery and botanical skincare. A few of the makers you’ll meet include:
Highland Fairy Doors – Enchanting handmade wooden cottages, the perfect whimsical addition to any space.
SimplyN – Beautifully handcrafted jewellery with meaning, offering personalisation on the day.
Bathe Botanicals – Skin-loving botanical bath and body products made with the finest natural butters oils.
Becky, founder of I Do Handmade, shares:
“We know how challenging it can be for small businesses to access opportunities like this. The Handmade Village gives visitors a broader range of thoughtful, handmade gifting options, while offering makers the chance to test the waters of large-scale retail events — even just for one day.”
Also available at The Handmade Village, visitors can get creative themselves too, with Craft and Create who will be hosting hands-on workshops throughout the show. From candle painting to vision board making, there's something for everyone. (Please note: A separate workshop ticket is required alongside your show entry ticket.)
Event Details
23–26 May 2025 | 10am–5pm daily | SEC Glasgow | The Handmade Village – Stall B54
https://ihsscotland.seetickets.com/tour/ideal-home-show-scotland?OfferCode=IHSSIDOHANDMADE to get 20% off your Ideal Home Show Scotland tickets.