Standing Ovation: Asda Galashiels Colleague Receives Scottish Parliament Commendation

Nola, who has worked at Asda Galashiels for six years, connects the store and its colleagues to the local communities to help channel funding and assistance where it is needed the most - including coordinating grants from the Asda Foundation.

Nola said: “I work closely with local grassroots organisations to support them with grant applications, which can be availed of to ensure their groups continue to operate, allow for development of spaces, or allow members to hold events.

“So far in 2024, I have supported various groups applying for grants, including local school, Lauder Primary School’s parent council with its application for £1,600 to allow them to transfer its outdoor space in the school to a safe and exciting learning space.”

Nola Milne during a Bike-a-thon for BBC Children in Need

Nola has also contributed significantly to the local community through fundraising efforts:

“Last year we raised over £3,000 for Tickled Pink, Asda’s Breast Cancer Charity, and over £1,000 for BBC Children in Need, so we’re already thinking of ways to beat those targets this year! I also coordinated a donation of £17,000 worth of Asda school uniforms to 15 local schools.”

Carol Mochan, Member of Scottish Parliament for South Scotland said: “I was delighted to lodge a motion in the Scottish Parliament recognising Nola Milne’s efforts as Asda Galashiels Community Champion, and the positive impact she has had on her local community.

“Constituents have been quick to tell me about the passion Nola has for her community and her dedication to the role. I am pleased that this has been highlighted in the Scottish Parliament and that the motion has been signed by MSPs from across the country.”

Nola Milne & colleagues from Asda Galashiels at the Kiltwalk for Tickled Pink

Mark Thomson, General Store Manager at Asda Galashiels said: “We’re all so proud of Nola, she’s an outstanding colleague and a stalwart in the local community and beyond. She brings so much joy and happiness to the job and those around her.

“She is making such a huge difference and deserves all the recognition. From helping the local community, schools and assisting with community clean up events - there is nothing too much trouble for Nola with regards to helping others and making people’s lives better wherever she goes.”

Nola added: “I’m extremely proud to have received this recognition, my job is varied from day to day, and I genuinely love my job. I’m very delighted to work for Asda in our community and I hope to build upon existing relationships going forward and make new ones!

