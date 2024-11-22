Starting Small, Dreaming Big

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

20 year old entrepreneur runs a successful social media agency

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 19 years old, Amy Canfield took a bold step that would change the course of her life. With a passion for digital marketing and a natural knack for understanding social media trends, Amy left her job in retail to launch her own social media agency, The Social Hood. Little did she know, this decision would not only transform her career but also make her one of the youngest entrepreneurs to work with some of Edinburgh's top brands.

Amy's journey began at 16 years old when she left school and completed her digital marketing apprenticeship with QA Apprenticeships. The skills she learnt from QA, social media marketing, content creation and branding, lead Amy to take on small clients - local businesses looking to increase their reach on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my apprenticeship, I was taught all areas of marketing - email marketing, SEO, graphic design and more but social media was where I thrived. I knew I had it in me to help businesses with their social media marketing” Amy explains

Amy capturing content for a client at an event

In the early days, it wasn’t easy. Amy juggled multiple jobs while building her agency and learning the ropes of client management, marketing, and business growth. But her passion, persistence, and results-driven approach paid off. Slowly, word-of-mouth referrals and the success of her small clients helped her build a solid reputation.

What truly set Amy apart was her unique approach to social media marketing. She focused not only on growing followers but on creating meaningful engagement. She understood that businesses wanted authentic connections with their audience, not just numbers.

Her breakthrough came when she started working with a few well-known brands in Edinburgh, including local salons, cosmetic brands, and hospitality businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with some of Edinburgh’s top brands was a dream come true. It felt incredible to see my work contributing to their success—whether it was a fully-booked salon from an Instagram campaign or increased sales for a cosmetic brand,” she recalls.

Hosting an event with EMC to share the importance of social media marketing

Since then, Amy has travelled to London to work with some of UK's leading brands, created successful campaigns and events and expanded to work with businesses all over Scotland.

Amy continues to focus on educating herself and staying ahead of trends. She invests in advanced courses, attends digital marketing events, and refined her agency’s services to offer comprehensive social media management and content creation.

“The turning point was realising that social media isn’t just about posting pretty pictures. It’s about strategy—about understanding the audience, the brand’s message, and how to create content that resonates and converts. That’s when my clients really started seeing the results,” Amy says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? “Take the leap, invest in yourself, and never underestimate the power of passion. If the passion is there, the success will naturally flow in.”

Amy, middle, directing a content shoot

Amy’s story is a testament to the power of youth, determination, and the belief that anything is possible when you combine passion with a goal. Today, she’s not just a social media agency owner—she’s an inspiration to young entrepreneurs everywhere.