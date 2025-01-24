Storm Eowyn batters Portobello as cars get smashed windows and garden fences are destroyed
The storm has been creating destruction in its path in Portobello and it's nearby areas with windows smashed on cars, fences torn apart abd trees falling on roads
As I looked around it was clear to see this storm was not joking around destroying everything in its path
The storm is set to die out on Saturday as it eventually moves on.