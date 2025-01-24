Storm Eowyn batters Portobello as cars get smashed windows and garden fences are destroyed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The storm has created destruction in its path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm has been creating destruction in its path in Portobello and it's nearby areas with windows smashed on cars, fences torn apart abd trees falling on roads

As I looked around it was clear to see this storm was not joking around destroying everything in its path

The storm is set to die out on Saturday as it eventually moves on.