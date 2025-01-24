Storm Eowyn batters Portobello as cars get smashed windows and garden fences are destroyed

By Karl Watson
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The storm has created destruction in its path.

The storm has been creating destruction in its path in Portobello and it's nearby areas with windows smashed on cars, fences torn apart abd trees falling on roads

As I looked around it was clear to see this storm was not joking around destroying everything in its path

The storm is set to die out on Saturday as it eventually moves on.

Related topics:PortobelloStorm Éowyn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice