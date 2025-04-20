Strachan House celebrates Easter in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Strachan House care home celebrated Easter with a whole host of different activities including an Easter egg hunt, Easter bonnet competition, egg and spoon race and a bunny colouring competition!

Residents at Strachan House enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from designing and showcasing Easter bonnets to cheering on the unit staff for the egg and spoon race! Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of a roast dinner prepared by the home’s head chef Paul.

General Manager, Fran Fisher said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents loved designing all of the colourful Easter eggs, and had a great time during the Easter egg hunt with family and friends. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Marion, resident at Strachan House said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter, though like every Easter, I think I’ve eaten too much chocolate! It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really enjoyed the whole day; the bonnet competition was hilarious!”

Family time at Strachan house

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides Residential, Nursing, Dementia, and Respite care for short and long-term stays.

