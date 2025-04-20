Strachan House celebrates Easter in style
Residents at Strachan House enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from designing and showcasing Easter bonnets to cheering on the unit staff for the egg and spoon race! Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of a roast dinner prepared by the home’s head chef Paul.
General Manager, Fran Fisher said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents loved designing all of the colourful Easter eggs, and had a great time during the Easter egg hunt with family and friends. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”
Marion, resident at Strachan House said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter, though like every Easter, I think I’ve eaten too much chocolate! It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really enjoyed the whole day; the bonnet competition was hilarious!”
