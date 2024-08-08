Strachan House Makes Resident’s Dream Come True

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since arriving at Strachan House nearly 2-years ago, resident, Jane Hall has spoken fondly of her time owning and running her fashion boutique ‘Jane Davidson,’ which she established in 1969 at the Grassmarket. This part of Edinburgh holds a very special place in her heart and Jane wished to go back to visit the area that held so much joy and fond memories for her.

Jane is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to see the smile on Jane’s face when her dream to be back in her old stomping ground was realised.

Upon reminiscing and speaking with Jane about her life, staff were dedicated to giving Jane a very special day out with a beautiful afternoon tea at one of her favourite places - The Dome - which also happens to be around the corner from her shop, a long-standing fixture in the Grassmarket for over 53 years. In response to this wonderful surprise, Jane said: “I was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by staff in creating such a special afternoon for me. Being back here, in the places that I frequented and loved, has brought so many wonderful memories back.”

Frances Fished, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Strachan House. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Jane was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Strachan House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.