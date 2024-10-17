Strachan House welcomes The Rt Hon Lord Provost

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 02:11 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 14:56 BST
The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the city of Edinburgh has visited Barchester’s Strachan House Care Home in Edinburgh to launch ‘The Big Lunch’ for Children and Carers during the Mid-term break.

Robert Aldridge joined staff and residents of the home for the week-long ‘Big Lunch’. Strachan House has invited all local schools and nurseries to join residents all this week for a FREE lunch. Freshly made sandwiches, quiches and fruit with refreshments. Lord Provost said ‘what a wonderful initiative for the local community’.

