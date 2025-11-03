Strictly Stars Aljaž & Janette to Face The Music and Dance in Edinburgh

Strictly stars Aljaž & Janette are bringing their brand new show to Usher Hall on 19th April

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced a brand new tour for spring 2026 called ‘Let’s Face The Music...and Dance!’, which includes a date at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 19th April.

The dance stars’ new show is an evocative tribute honouring the composers, songwriters and record producers whose artistry behind the scenes has transcended generations. From chart-topping pop anthems to the stage and screen’s iconic scores, Aljaž and Janette will dance to the soundtrack of our lives.

In addition to a supporting cast featuring some of the UK’s very best dancers, ‘Let’s Face The Music...and Dance!’ will feature live music courtesy of boogie woogie piano star Tom Seals and his Big Band, who was a huge hit with audiences when he starred alongside Aljaž and Janette on their sell-out 2025 tour ‘A Night To Remember’.

Janette Manrara said, “Let’s Face The Music...and Dance! is a love letter to all the behind-the-scenes songwriters, film composers and record producers, whose timeless melodies and unforgettable lyrics provide never-ending inspiration for dancers across the world. From David Foster, Quincy Jones, George Gershwin, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Hans Zimmer and so many more, Aljaž and I can’t wait to celebrate their creative genius in what we truly believe will be our best show yet.”

Aljaž said, "Working with Tom Seals and his fantastic musicians last year was both a joy and a privilege. You simply can’t beat dancing to incredible live music. In fact, Tom’s impact on last year’s tour played a huge role in inspiring Let’s Face The Music...and Dance! It was such a pleasure, and we are very much looking to sharing our brand new show with everybody. So let’s celebrate this music and dance!”

Tickets to see Aljaž and Janette starring in ‘Let’s Face The Music...and Dance!’ at Usher Hall in Edinburgh on 19th April 2026 go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 7th November, available from the venue and via www.letsfacethemusicanddance.com.