Strong signals and stronger futures: GoFibre and theSpace launch new youth fund in Dunbar

Independent Scottish broadband provider GoFibre has teamed up with community organisation theSpace Scotland CIC to launch a new youth-focused initiative in East Lothian.

The partnership will establish theSpace Youth Work Resources Fund, a brand-new scheme designed to give young people the tools, opportunities and encouragement they need to thrive.

As part of the sponsorship, GoFibre will contribute £2,000 to the charity up to July 2026 to support the organisation’s newly appointed youth worker, Craig Reid, to have the resources on hand to bring theSpace youth work programme to life. The funding boost will also fund essential resources such as learning materials, safety equipment and expert-led sessions.

theSpace has been active in East Lothian's youth scene for nearly two decades, delivering everything from upgrading local skateparks, creating indoor youth led community spaces, hosting live music events and skills and hospitality training. The new youth worker will expand this legacy with activity groups for 13 to 16 year-olds, including cycling clubs and the return of the John Muir Awards - helping young people build skills, confidence and connections.

GoFibre

The project is being delivered in partnership with East Lothian Council, Dunbar Community Council and the Dunbar and East Linton Area Partnership, ensuring a strong network of backing for young people across the area.

Neil Conaghan, Chief Executive at GoFibre, said: “GoFibre is about more than cables and connections - it’s about helping communities excel where we build. Young people in Dunbar are bursting with energy and ideas, and initiatives like this give them a chance to channel that into skills and opportunities that last a lifetime. We’re proud to stand alongside theSpace and play a small part in shaping futures that are as bright and full of potential as the network we deliver.”

Adrian Girling, Director at theSpace Scotland CIC, added: “Since COVID, we’ve seen more young people lose confidence at school, and for many, the classroom alone isn’t enough to spark inspiration. This fund helps us change that - through skate ramps, café training, music nights or outdoor adventures, we create moments that matter. With GoFibre’s support, we can grow those moments into stepping stones for the future, showing young people that their passions can become pathways.”

This initiative reflects a broader commitment from GoFibre to strengthen communities while expanding access to world-class connectivity. In February 2025, GoFibre was chosen as the supplier to deliver full fibre broadband to around 11,000 hard-to-reach premises across the Scottish Borders and East Lothian as part of joint efforts by the UK and Scottish governments to supercharge internet access in mostly rural areas not included in any commercial rollout plans.

GoFibre

The Scottish independent broadband provider will also connect 2,000 additional hard-to-reach premises in the region at no extra cost to the taxpayer - bringing the total to around 13,000. Already, more than 21,500 premises across East Lothian and Midlothian - including Dunbar, Haddington, Prestonpans, North Berwick, and Gorebridge - are ready for service, with speeds up to 1 Gbps enabling smoother streaming, faster downloads, and more reliable connectivity.

As GoFibre continues to expand its network, it is committed to ensuring the benefits extend beyond faster broadband alone. The company’s social impact strategy supports initiatives around internet safety and digital inclusion, community wellbeing, the environment, education, and skills - helping towns like Dunbar thrive both online and offline.

Residents in Dunbar and the surrounding area can check the availability of GoFibre’s services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability.