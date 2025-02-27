Student discount is a class act
The special deal is available for the next 10 months at its two venues at Dalry Road and Musselburgh High Street, and is part of ongoing birthday celebrations to mark three years serving delicious smash burgers in the capital.
Hollywood bosses introduced a similar discount for all customers in January but are extending the student deal for the rest of the year.
There are over 20,000 students in the city of Edinburgh and the discount will be applied on production of official student ID such as a matriculation card or Young Scot card.
Student visitors from outwith Scotland are also eligible for the discount, providing they have an ID card, or other identification such as the UNiDAYS app or an International Student Identity Card (ISIC).
Both diner venues have the option to sit in or takeaway and the 20% off will apply across the board.
“Both Dalry and Musselburgh are very popular with young people and students in particular have been our most regular customers since we opened in Edinburgh three years ago,” said owner Mohammed Safraz.
“We wanted to give something back to them. They’re always on the go and popping in for a quick burger has become a bit of a routine for many. We know that money can be a challenge for them, though, and hopefully this discount will help their budgets.
“We want them to know they can go out and enjoy Edinburgh’s finest smash burgers without their pockets being hit too hard.”