Student discount is a class act

Edinburgh diner chain Hollywood Burgers & Shakes is going to the top of the class with a tasty 20% discount for all students in the city for the remainder of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special deal is available for the next 10 months at its two venues at Dalry Road and Musselburgh High Street, and is part of ongoing birthday celebrations to mark three years serving delicious smash burgers in the capital.

Hollywood bosses introduced a similar discount for all customers in January but are extending the student deal for the rest of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 20,000 students in the city of Edinburgh and the discount will be applied on production of official student ID such as a matriculation card or Young Scot card.

Burgers: Tasty discount.

Student visitors from outwith Scotland are also eligible for the discount, providing they have an ID card, or other identification such as the UNiDAYS app or an International Student Identity Card (ISIC).

Both diner venues have the option to sit in or takeaway and the 20% off will apply across the board.

“Both Dalry and Musselburgh are very popular with young people and students in particular have been our most regular customers since we opened in Edinburgh three years ago,” said owner Mohammed Safraz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to give something back to them. They’re always on the go and popping in for a quick burger has become a bit of a routine for many. We know that money can be a challenge for them, though, and hopefully this discount will help their budgets.

“We want them to know they can go out and enjoy Edinburgh’s finest smash burgers without their pockets being hit too hard.”