Suburban living the ‘perfect balance’ for city dwelling family

Striking the perfect balance when it comes to location can be difficult for house hunters, but the charm of suburban living is enticing an increasing number of professionals and families to the outskirts of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Brown, 41, and his partner Lucy Forbes, 29, recently took the plunge and moved out of the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh to its leafy outskirts at David Wilson Homes’ Cammo Meadows development.

The couple, who both work as estate agents, weren’t necessarily looking for a new build apartment, just one that had three bedrooms and plenty of living space – a feature that has worked in their favour since welcoming their first child earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart, who is originally from Glasgow, said: “Lucy and I agreed that we needed more space, so decided to take the plunge and move from Morningside to the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Inside the apartment's kitchen.

"We were looking for a three-bed property with some green space close by, and good transport links as we both work in the city centre. As estate agents, we had a rough idea of what we wanted, but we weren’t set on any particular area or house type.

“From the minute we walked into the Shearwater show home, we knew this was the apartment for us. It felt like home. The location, the high-quality finishing touches and the three spacious bedrooms ticked all the boxes for us. We didn’t know at the time, but the ample space would end up being essential as we welcomed our little one to the family.

“The flooring and finishes were also to our liking, meaning minimum work required from us and we could move straight in. However, the living space was what really sold the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our apartment has an open-plan kitchen/living area which leads out onto its own terrace. The airy layout really enhances and connects the space, with plenty of light coming from the number of windows throughout.

The family in the apartment's living area.

“We’ve just experienced winter in our new home and, because we get a lot of sun through the windows, we’ve found this helped keep the apartment cosy. It’s a much more energy-efficient property than our last home.”

When they aren’t relaxing in their open-plan living space or on their suntrap terrace, the family venture out into the local area. Cammo Meadows benefits from having Cammo Estate back onto the development, providing residents and four-legged friends with an array of woodland trails and scenic routes. Cramond’s golden sands are also just a ten-minute drive from the development.

Stuart said: “The development is well located next to Cammo Estate, which has been great for walks at weekends. The City Bypass and motorway are also nearby so it’s been easy for us to drive into town or travel to Glasgow or St Andrews to see family and friends. Lucy’s family live just five minutes down the road too, which is always handy with a little one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to the final touches, Lucy and Stuart had no doubts that the apartment would be perfect from the 5-star house builder due to the care and attention to detail the builders and the David Wilson Homes team had taken.

Stuart, Lucy and Tilly at Cammo Meadows, Edinburgh.

Stuart added: “It helped that the buying and moving in process was straightforward – the team quickly responded to any queries and provided clear information on our new apartment as soon as they had it. We really couldn’t fault the customer service.

“Initiatives such as free flooring and a contribution towards our deposit were also massively beneficial in helping us get our key in the door – especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

“As a family, we are thoroughly enjoying living in the suburbs. It’s the perfect retreat from busy city life.”

A final phase of apartments launched at Cammo Meadows on Saturday, November 30. Prices start at £272,995 for two and three-bed apartments.