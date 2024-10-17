Supermann on da beat wins Social Action Award at Youth Music Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Disabled South Asian music producer Sanjeev Mann (aka Supermann on da beat), has scooped up the silverware for the Social Action Award sponsored by Hal Leonard Europe.

The Social Action Award recognises an individual, collective or project that has made an outstanding commitment to local community and/or social justice issues.

Through his work, Sanjeev is continually raising awareness for disabled artists and pushing boundaries to change unconscious biases in the music industry, inspiring young Disabled people in the process.

Sanjeev has provided a platform for an array of Scottish hip hop and rap artists through his network - Hip Hop Scotland - which aims to bring together artists from various genres to progress their careers and highlight the most underrepresented groups in Scotland.

In a world with a lack of representation of disabled artists, Sanjeev is proud to show that anything is possible and has led a vital campaign to make venues fully accessible, as covered by the likes of BBC Scotland, STV, Daily Record & BBC Radio 4.

Discussing his award win, Sanjeev on da beat said: “It’s absolutely amazing, I wasn’t really expecting this growing up kind of shy.”

The awards celebrate the trailblazing entrepreneurs, grassroots projects and young leaders from across the scene. In its 25th year, Youth Music is celebrating the work that has been done to equalise access to making, learning, and earning in music, whilst campaigning for a more diverse and more inclusive industry.

Guests of the Youth Music Awards 2024 saw the biggest names in music in attendance, including ‘Who’s That Girl?’ rapper and Youth Music Ambassador Eve, Jordan Stephens, best known as one half of chart-topping duo Rizzle Kicks, who attended the ceremony to collect his Grassroots Hero Award. As well as this, Grammy-nominated artist and Youth Music Ambassador MNEK, who all came together to celebrate the best of the grassroots music scene.

A renowned judging panel of music industry figures and Youth Music Ambassadors, including comedian, journalist and broadcaster Amelia Dimoldenberg, DJ duo BICEP, broadcaster and DJ Gilles Peterson MBE and radio presenter Jess Iszatt judged hundreds of entries from across the country to the Youth Music Awards this year.

Each of the 11 awards were sponsored or in partnership with some of the UK’s most prolific music, fashion and culture brands such as Levi’s, AlphaTheta, Rocksteady, PPL, Hal Leonard Europe, Marshall Amplification, LCCM, Songkick, The MU, NOTION and PRS For Music. RSL Awards, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Yoto also sponsored elements of the night.

Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths, said: “We are always blown away by the unbelievable level of talent on display at the Youth Music Awards, and this year is no exception. It is a privilege to give a platform to celebrate up-and-coming artists and leaders who are all driving forces in equalising access to music.

“Grassroots projects continue to face a major funding crisis, so it is now more important than ever to recognise the opportunities they are providing to marginalised young people, nationwide. Huge congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and nominees.”

Bosba Panh, Product Specialist, Hal Leonard Europe “It’s an honour to present this year’s Social Action Award to Supermann on da beat, on behalf of Hal Leonard. His genre-defying music and passionate advocacy for accessibility in music venues embody the spirit of this award. Supermann’s work not only challenges the status quo in the music industry but also inspires a future where every space is open to all, regardless of ability. His impact extends far beyond the stage, reminding us that music has the power to break down barriers and drive real social change. We’re incredibly proud to recognise his remarkable contributions to both music and inclusivity.”