Survey finds Scots' climate knowledge below average - and jargon doesn't help

Ragworm in petri dish

A new survey reveals that many people in Scotland struggle to understand the ocean’s role in tackling climate change – with key terms like Blue Carbon and carbon sequestration causing confusion.

Commissioned by the Convex Seascape Survey, the research polled over 2,000 UK adults and found that Scotland’s climate knowledge is below average in several areas:

Just 32% of Scots knew that the ocean, not forests or soil, is Earth’s biggest natural carbon sink – close to the national average of 34%, but still a minority.

44% wrongly believed the Amazon rainforest produces most of the Earth’s oxygen – the correct answer is the ocean.

Only 36% identified seagrass as the marine plant that can store up to 10 times more carbon per hectare than a rainforest – slightly above the UK average of 35%.

67% correctly defined Blue Carbon – higher than the national average (61%), but 29% still confused it with carbon emitted by oceans.

60% recognised carbon sequestration as a way to store carbon – better than the UK average (54%), yet 15% still believed it was related to flowers emitting carbon.

Where Scotland fares poorly is in confidence around climate language:

Professor Ceri Lewis on assignment in Millport for the Convex Seascape Survey

57% of respondents said environmental terms felt as confusing as learning a foreign language – well above the UK average of 49%, and the second highest in the UK after Northern Ireland (63%).

Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) didn’t know what the Paris Climate Agreement is.

76% of Scots were classed as “Eco-Newbies” – scoring low on the survey’s environmental knowledge quiz.

Despite this, people in Scotland are keen to act:

46% said they want to reduce their carbon footprint – above the UK average of 42%.

47% reported already making eco-friendly choices, like recycling and using reusable products.

“Scotland shows a strong desire to act, but the knowledge gap is still holding people back,” said Victoria Turner, Education Lead at Blue Marine Foundation. “The more people understand the basics – like how oceans store carbon – the more empowered they’ll be to push for change.”

The Convex Seascape Survey is a global, five-year research programme exploring how continental shelves in the ocean store carbon, and how this natural process can help combat climate change. Over 100 scientists from 10 countries are involved in the project.

To improve public understanding, the initiative also partners with Encounter Edu to deliver ocean literacy programmes, already reaching 14 million students across 90 countries.

“We’ve spent decades talking about forests – but oceans are just as vital for storing carbon,” said Professor Callum Roberts, the project’s lead scientist.

“You don’t need to be an expert to get involved,” added Rachel Delhaise, Head of Sustainability at Convex Insurance. “From reducing single-use plastic to spreading awareness, small steps add up.”

To test your own Environmental IQ or find out more about the Convex Seascape Survey, click here.