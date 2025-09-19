Taylor Wimpey East Scotland donates a lifesaving defibrillator in Greendykes, Edinburgh

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to a local convenience store near its recently completed Bankfield Brae development in the Greendykes area of Edinburgh to benefit the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest defibrillator has become the guardian of the management team at the Costcutter store located on the corner of Pringle Terrace and Greendkyes Road, and they will look after and maintain the equipment to ensure that it is available to anyone who needs it. The defibrillator is located near the main entrance to the shop and is accessible 24 hours a day.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PADs to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2019, the BHF worked with Taylor Wimpey to train its employees in CPR skills and to provide every one of their building sites in the UK with a defibrillator. As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the areas in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed.

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s site health and safety advisor, Peter Goldie, with Aftaab Rafique, local shopkeeper and owner of Costcutter in Greendykes, Edinburgh.

Taylor Wimpey has also committed to ensuring all of its defibrillators are registered on The Circuit, the national defibrillator network, which is a joint venture from the British Heart Foundation, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, the Resuscitation Council UK and St John Ambulance. Data on defibrillators registered on The Circuit are visible on the despatch systems used by 999 call handlers. So, when a cardiac arrest occurs, the dispatcher can direct bystanders straight to the nearest defibrillator. This increases the chances of defibrillators being used quickly and significantly improves the chances of a successful resuscitation.

Peter Goldie, Regional Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities where we are building. Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them, and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in the Greendykes area of Edinburgh.”

Aftaab Rafique, owner of Costcutter in Greendykes, added: “Along with everyone who visits our shop, we are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey East Scotland for their generous gift of the defibrillator for the benefit of everyone in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have installed the equipment outside the main entrance to the shop, and we will take care of the ongoing maintenance of the defibrillator and register it on The Circuit, ensuring this important resource is available should anyone need to access it.”

Peter Goldie, with Aftaab Rafique, local shopkeeper and owner of Costcutter in Greendykes, Edinburgh

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases. Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities, alongside more people learning CPR skills, can play a vital role in these critical moments. That is why we are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in the Bathgate area as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life.”

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed, and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

For more information on CPR, defibrillators and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, or how you can help BHF create a Nation of Lifesavers, visit https://www.bhf.org.uk/cpr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn CPR in just 15 minutes with the BHF’s free online RevivR tool, visit https://revivr.bhf.org.uk/

The Circuit aims to map all public access defibrillators in the UK so ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest – the ultimate medical emergency. Further information about The Circuit is available at https://www.thecircuit.uk/

For information about Taylor Wimpey visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.