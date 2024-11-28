Tayo’s Journey to Provide School Supplies for Gambia: A Story of Gratitude, Support, and Hope
Young philanthropist Tayo, born in Edinburgh, has been making waves with his mission to provide essential school supplies for children in The Gambia. His inspiring efforts, previously featured in Edinburgh News and The Gambian Standard News, are now available as a podcast, allowing listeners to hear more about his journey and the impact he’s making.
In his recent update, Tayo proudly showcased some of the supplies he’s already been able to purchase, including LED writing boards, pencils, rubbers, and Montessori learning materials. But his mission is far from over. He’s calling on the global community, especially through social media, to help him raise funds for additional supplies, particularly more writing boards and pencils.
“This is a really important project for me,” Tayo says. “I want to help the children in Gambia have the same chances to learn as I do.” Inspired by the great inventors and writers of Edinburgh, Tayo’s passion for making a difference has only grown stronger.
He also wants to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported him along the way. “I am truly overwhelmed by the generosity and encouragement I’ve received,” Tayo shares. “Thank you to everyone who has donated, shared my story, or simply offered kind words of support. Your belief in this project means the world to me, and it’s helping me get one step closer to providing essential school supplies for children in The Gambia. I couldn’t do this without you!”
Tayo’s full story is now available in podcast form, where listeners can hear more about his journey and the progress of his mission. And with the GoFundMe campaign still open, there’s still time to contribute and be part of this incredible cause.
Support Tayo’s mission today and help bring education to children in The Gambia!
YouTube link
Spotify podcast