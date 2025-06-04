Tesco veteran takes on 500 mile challenge for Combat Stress

An RAF veteran is walking and cycling from Edinburgh to Welwyn Garden City in just 15 days to raise money and awareness of mental health – all while carrying a 3kg medicine ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RAF veteran is walking and cycling from Edinburgh to Welwyn Garden City in just 15 days to raise money and awareness of mental health – all while carrying a 3kg medicine ball.

Chris McDowell, 39, a maintenance technician at Tesco, is taking on the 500 mile challenge to highlight the struggles veterans face after leaving the forces. Fundraising for veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress, he will walk the majority of the way but has added three cycling legs to up the difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He starts on June 11th and will average 36 miles a day stopping at 19 Tesco stores along the way to talk to colleagues about their own mental health before arriving at Tesco headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Armed Forces Day (June 25th).

The route Chris will be completing is 500 miles across the UK.

Chris, who served for 20 years in the RAF, said: “Having faced my own mental health challenges, this is something I feel really passionate about. Combat Stress has been a tremendous support for so many veterans. I wanted to raise some vital funds for them while also raising awareness with my Tesco colleagues.

“The medicine ball represents the mental health burden that’s not always seen but always felt. And just as I’ll carry it mile after mile, veterans can carry those struggles long after their service has ended.

“It’s going to be a huge test but I’m looking forward to meeting people along the way and hearing their stories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Marsh, Director of Fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We are immensely grateful to Chris for undertaking this mammoth challenge to not only raise much-needed funds for Combat Stress but increase awareness of the importance of seeking mental health support. I hope Chris’ efforts inspire more people to initiate conversations about mental health.

Chris is taking on the 500 mile challenge to highlight the struggles veterans face after leaving the forces.

“At Combat Stress we provide the most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service in the UK, but we couldn’t be there for the veterans who seek our help without remarkable people like Chris.”

Tesco is the largest private sector employer of veterans and Chris is part of its Armed Forces Network which gives support to members of the armed forces community.

Chair of the network Rhys Little said: “We’re incredibly proud of Chris and have seen the tremendous dedication he’s put into training for this epic challenge. Our Armed Forces Network is a place for members of the armed forces community to come together and share experiences and raise awareness. We’ll be cheering him along the way but can’t wait to see him arrive at Welwyn Garden City for a well-earned rest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris begins his journey from Tesco’s Corstorphine Extra store, in Edinburgh, on June 11th and will stop at 19 stores in two weeks. From Edinburgh, he travels south taking in Dalkeith and Galashiels. He’ll then cross the border into the north east of England by bike making his way to Consett.

From there he walks on to stores in Bishop Auckland and Newton Aycliffe and then stops in at Catterick Garrison superstore before another cycle leg over to Roundhay and then back on foot to Seacroft, Garforth and Pontefract. Then the toughest leg of the challenge takes him to Dinnington walking for over 9 hours.

Moving out of Yorkshire he’ll walk to Worksop and then cycle 58 miles to Melton Mowbray. Before getting back on his feet and stopping at Oakham, Corby and Kettering.

The final three days see him stopping in Bedford and Flitwick before he finally arrives in Welwyn Garden City at Tesco HQ, Shire Park, on June 25th.

You can donate to Chris’ fundraising here: https://events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/Onemanandhismedball.