The one, the only, official Elf on the Shelf visits Scotland, to help locals get ready for the festive season

The only Santa Approved and Kid Trusted Elf on the Shelf has been visiting his beloved Scotland recently. He made it to Glasgow and Edinburgh before realising he had to get back to the North Pole to get ready for the big day. He really enjoyed sprinkling some magic though!

The official, Santa approved, Kid trusted Elf on the Shelf has been visiting Scotland and has had a great time. Everyone made him feel so welcome!

He is delighted to have sprinkled some magic around and will be back off to the North Pole soon for the all important day! He popped in to encourage some kindness around the festive season.