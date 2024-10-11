Third generation East Lothian Girlguiding volunteer attends red carpet celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Girlguiding volunteer from Gladsmuir has been celebrated for achieving one of the charity’s top awards.

Lauren Jack, 23, who earnt a prestigious Queen’s Guide award, joined hundreds of fellow award recipients at the Girlguiding Celebrates event in London’s West End.

The exciting event took place on 29 September to honour Girlguiding’s most recent award-winning volunteers along with other members who have been nominated for their amazing achievements.

The Queen’s Guide award is the highest award young women can work towards in Girlguiding. It provides the opportunity to develop skills, give back to guiding and support local communities.

Lauren Jack with her Queen's Guide award

Lauren completed her award while studying at the University of the West of Scotland in Paisley where she studied psychology. Despite a busy workload with her studies, she continued volunteering in her spare time as it provided some familiar comfort.

Lauren, who is unit leader at 1st Gladsmuir Rainbows and 2nd Gladsmuir Brownies said: “I carried on volunteering through university partly because I was determined to finish my Queen's Guide award, but mostly because guiding has always been a part of my life. I've always been there and moving to a different place, I wanted to continue something that I was used to. It's something that I’d look forward to in my week”

Completing the Queen’s Guide takes a great deal of work; made up of five different challenges the award includes personal development, community action, leading the way, social experience, and a guiding challenge.

As part of her award work Lauren went on a camp in Lincolnshire where she flew a glider for the first time. Though the prospect of flying high made her nervous, Lauren was determined to overcome her fear to complete the guiding challenge. “I left it to the very last day because every day without fail we would go to sign up for the glider and every single day I would look at it and back out, but when I finally went for it, it felt really good.” She said.

Lauren’s motivation to keep working on her award through university and during the COVID-19 pandemic came from the memory of her great grandparents, who sadly passed shortly after she began working on it. She would often speak to them about her activities, keeping them up to date on her award progress.

Lauren is a third generation Girlguiding member, and support for her efforts came from her mum and gran, who both have a long history in guiding. Her mum started as a Brownie and continued through Guides to Rangers. She volunteered as a young leader and has since taken up volunteering again, from the time that Lauren joined Rainbows aged 4.

Nicola, Lauren’s mum and unit helper at her local Brownie unit in Longniddry said: “I have watched Lauren progress through Girlguiding and everything she has achieved along with the many memorable and wonderful experiences along the way. I can honestly say from the very bottom of my heart, I am the proudest mum alive and very much looking forward to being part of Girlguiding Celebrates with her on Sunday.”

Lauren’s gran started her guiding journey in the 1960’s as a Guide where she enjoyed learning new skills and getting outdoors. She went on to be an adult leader and is now part of the Midlothian Trefoil Guild – the part of the guiding movement for those over 18.

Dorothy, Lauren’s gran said: “We are absolutely delighted that Lauren has achieved the ultimate goal in guiding though hard work and determination alongside successfully achieving an Honours degree and is now a member of the elite band of Queens Guides.

“Her great grandparents were always interested in learning what she was doing and reminding her that nothing worthwhile was ever easy but sets the foundation for a successful future no matter when life takes her.”

The Girlguiding Celebrates event was held on Sunday 29 September at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The unforgettable afternoon event saw attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs before enjoying a fun packed event with performances in a special variety show.