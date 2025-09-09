Third sector care workers in Edinburgh invited to enter prestigious national awards

Nominations are now open for a prestigious award ceremony celebrating those working in the not-for-profit health and care sector across Edinburgh and beyond.

Whether working for a small community group supporting the elderly or homeless, or part of a larger organisation, such as a hospice or care home provider, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are open for entries for people in all relevant careers.

Organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a not-for-profit organisation offering expert advice in the care sector, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards recognise individuals and organisations that bring about significant impact in their communities within the not-for-profit sector – celebrating hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence.

Anyone can enter themselves or nominate someone else in one of the categories – no matter what their position in an organisation is, or what support they provide within the not-for-profit care sector. There’s a category for everyone and entries and nominations are free, but time is of the essence as the closing date for nominations is 7 November.

Those successfully shortlisted will be gifted tickets to the awards ceremony, which will be held at Birmingham Town Hall on Friday 17th April 2026. The event will bring together leaders and team members in the health and social care sector from across the UK, to learn about the diverse work of the winners and finalists and celebrate their achievements.

Simon Johnston, Marketing Director – UK, at Markel, said: “Each year, we are moved by the powerful stories of individuals and organisations across the UK, who are making a genuine impact in their communities. Now, we want to hear from those working in the not-for-profit sector in Edinburgh to shine a light on their achievements and give them the recognition they truly deserve.”

Commenting on the nominations opening, Lisa Werthmann, Director at CMM, added: “It is a real privilege to have founded and organise the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards – which is such a significant and uplifting event.

“I urge everyone working in this sector to nominate your colleagues and also recognise your own hard work so that we continue to celebrate excellence through what promises to be a truly inspiring occasion.”

Those wishing to find out more about the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards, or looking to register their interest for this year’s entry window, can do so at: care.uk.markel.com/care-awards

Markel is widely recognised as a key supporter to the care sector through the provision of specialist insurance, legal, tax and consultancy capability. One such service is the organisation’s specialist care consultancy, Markel Care Practitioners, which exists to provide support across a range of issues such as risk management, inspection preparation and continuity planning.