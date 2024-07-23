Thousands of visitors turn up to The Centre, Livingston to see two 9ft Transformers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of visitors turned up to The Centre, Livingston last weekend, (July 20 and 21) to meet two giant, 9ft Transformers who made a very special guest appearance at Comic Con’s ‘Superhero Takeover’, to help raise funds for the local charity, West Lothian Community Foundation.

Following the success of Comic Con’s first visit to the shopping centre earlier this year, the alien robots from Cybertron, which featured in the first Transformers film in 2007 and transformed into cars, made their debut with lots of much-loved superhero characters, including Spider-Man, Bluey and Bingo and Sonic and Knuckles in walkabouts and ‘Meet & Greets’.

The event, which was also attended by more than 60 exhibitors showcasing their one-of-a-kind collectables and a variety of movie and television props, was free with the opportunity to donate to West Lothian Community Foundation, which is one of the charities the mall has partner with to run its ‘Jump into Summer” programme of free events like sports-themed pop ups, including basketball and table tennis, and arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the local charity is to use football as an activity to promote the educational and health development of people of all ages in the community, with particular emphasis on targeting those who are less engaged with sporting activities, to help them reach their full potential.

Transformers at The Centre, Livingston.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “It was great to welcome the 9ft Transformers into The Centre, Livingston at the weekend. The impressive iconic characters, along with all the other popular comic heroes were a huge hit with our shoppers, especially the fans, and also our retailers and team.

“It was a great addition to all the other free activities happening all summer at the shopping centre for visitors to enjoy, like sporting ‘try out’ sessions, including table tennis and basketball, kids exercise classes and also arts and crafts and a fantastic opportunity for our charity partner West Lothian Community Foundation to raise funds and awareness of the great work they are doing.”

Ian Bonar from BGCP Comic Con, said: "We are thrilled with our second trip to The Centre, Livingston. Great memories were made with our two 9ft Transformers grabbing everyone’s attention in the middle of the shopping centre, with lots of double-takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also had the biggest 'Meet & Greet’ we've ever organised with 'Bluey and Bingo' on Sunday, as people travelled near and far to get a photo with them."

Chewbacca selfie.

Graham Jarvis from West Lothian Community Foundation, said: “Thanks to everyone who helped us to raise funds over the weekend at the Comic Con event, which was great fun!