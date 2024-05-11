Thrifty renews partnership with MND charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thrifty Car & Van Rental - powered by Scot Group Ltd, the UK’s largest privately owned car and van rental business - has renewed its commitment to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation charity for a sixth consecutive year.

The My Name’5 Doddie foundation raises funds to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and to support fellow sufferers. The charity was set up in 2017 by rugby legend Doddie Weir shortly after he was diagnosed with the disease.

To date, Thrifty has raised over £300,000 for the cause through its fundraising activities. The business has provided regular donations, auction prizes, event fundraising and also supplied logistics support vehicles for MND events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Thrifty UK Managing Director Martin Wilson joined Kenny Logan’s Edinburgh to Paris cycle ride to support the foundation. Martin explains how the charity partnership came about: ‘I met Doddie more than 25 years ago when we were both playing for Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club. When Doddie was diagnosed with MND he faced it with such determination, setting up the incredible My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. It’s a cause close to our hearts at Thrifty and we’re very proud to continue our partnership supporting the mission to create a world free of MND.

Pictured above are Kenny Logan (left) and Martin Wilson

'This year, we’re excited to be adding to our fundraising power by getting Scot Group’s new vehicle rental brand Switch involved too.’