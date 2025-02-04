Tips on how to improve your sleep amid the latest social media trend

Sleepmaxxing is the viral trend that’s helping sleep deprived Brits prioritise rest and recovery

‘Sleepmaxxing’ is one of the most popular trends on social media but slumber experts have revealed the ultimate hack to get a better night’s sleep.

A huge portion of the country is sleep deprived and cost the UK economy an estimated £40bn due to lost working days and reduced performance levels.

But the best way to drift into the land of nod is to use a pillow infused with COPPER.

The Silentnight Copper Pillow is designed to regulate temperature, reduce allergens and create a cleaner, fresher sleep environment.

It’s breathable, copper-infused fabric helps wick away moisture and prevent overheating, ensuring a cooler more comfortable night’s sleep.

Sleepmaxxing is a worldwide trend which has encouraged social media users to create calming bedtime routines to improve overall physical and mental health.

Fans of the trend, created by influencers, are using high-tech sleep trackers, taking supplements and starting wind-down rituals and more techniques in the pursuit of quality rest.

According to Silentnight, the UK’s most trusted sleep brand, a simple, science-back hack is the best way to drift off - copper-infused pillow.

The enzyme dopamine beta-hydroxylase (DBH) is copper-dependent and produces norepinephrine, which is important for sleep and means it is essential for regulating sleep cycles.

Poor sleep is linked to higher risks of anxiety, depression, heart disease and weakened immunity, while quality rest leads to sharper focus, improved mood, and better long-term health.

Modern lifestyles make sleep harder to achieve, with light-night scrolling, stress and irregular routines all contributing to disrupted rest.

With one in three adults (33%) struggling to get quality sleep and even more people regularly missing out on the recommended seven to nine hours sleep per night, according to the NHS,

While social media trends like ‘sleepmaxxing’ grow in popularity, Silentnight, have provided useful tips and tricks to ensure the best possible sleep.

· Copper-infused pillow

A soft-touch copper-infused pillow can elevate your sleep setup, offering natural anti-bacterial protection while helping to regulate temperature throughout the night. The Silentnight Copper Pillow is designed to keep your sleep space fresher for longer.

· Upgrade your sleep environment

A comfortable mattress and supportive pillows are essential. Your bed should suit your sleep position and body needs, providing the right balance of support and comfort.

· Keep your bedroom, cool, dark, and quiet

The ideal temperature for sleep is around 16-18 °C. Blackout blinds, earplugs, or white noise machines can also help create a restful space.

· Use an air purifier

Excess moisture in the air can lead to mould growth and dust mites, which may disrupt sleep and trigger allergies. An air purifier is perfect for improving air quality by removing excess room moisture, mould spores, and dust mites, enabling you to breathe easily throughout the night.

· Ditch the screens before bed

Blue light from phones and tablets interferes with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Try switching to a book or relaxing music instead.

· Create a wind-down routine

Relaxing activities like reading, stretching, or deep breathing help signal to your body that it’s time for rest.

Sally Bonser, a spokesperson for Silentnight, explains: “It’s great to see sleep becoming a bigger priority, and sleepmaxxing is all about making the most of your rest. But better sleep doesn’t have to mean overcomplicating things, sometimes the simplest solutions make the biggest impact.

“A cool, dark, and quiet bedroom is the foundation of good sleep. Pairing this with a simple wind-down routine, such as reading, stretching, or deep breathing, helps prepare the body for rest.

“Sleepmaxxing doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple, effective changes are the key to transforming how you feel every day.”