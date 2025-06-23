Tomatoes, tumours, and a tenor banjo: The man who turned diagnosis into a standing ovation

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 19:44 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST
Back for a third triumphant Fringe, Keith Alessi’s life-affirming one-man show continues to save lives - one strum at a time

When tomatoes nearly killed Keith Alessi, he didn't just fight back - he picked up a banjo.

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life - the surprise hit of 2023 and 2024 - returns to Summerhall for the third consecutive year. From corporate CEO, to cancer patient to travelling storytelling, Alessi's inspirational show blends humour, humanity and a few plucks of the banjo.

With a few foot-tapping tunes, the show shares how Alessi found purpose and healing through music in the darkest time of his life.

Keith Alessi’s one-man show continues to strike a chord around the world.

This year, all proceeds of the ticket sales will go straight to the Summerhall venue.

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life

Venue: Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall

Dates: 31st July – 25th August (not 11th, 18th),

Review From: 1st August

Tickets: £17.00 (£14.50)

Content Warnings: References to cancer journey

Age Guidance: 14+

Running Time: 60 Mins

