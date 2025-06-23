Tomatoes, tumours, and a tenor banjo: The man who turned diagnosis into a standing ovation
When tomatoes nearly killed Keith Alessi, he didn't just fight back - he picked up a banjo.
Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life - the surprise hit of 2023 and 2024 - returns to Summerhall for the third consecutive year. From corporate CEO, to cancer patient to travelling storytelling, Alessi's inspirational show blends humour, humanity and a few plucks of the banjo.
With a few foot-tapping tunes, the show shares how Alessi found purpose and healing through music in the darkest time of his life.
This year, all proceeds of the ticket sales will go straight to the Summerhall venue.
Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life
Venue: Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall
Dates: 31st July – 25th August (not 11th, 18th),
Review From: 1st August
Tickets: £17.00 (£14.50)
Content Warnings: References to cancer journey
Age Guidance: 14+
Running Time: 60 Mins