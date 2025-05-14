Travelling this summer? Here's 7 visa hacks to avoid hassles according to a travel expert who has visited 185 countries

Michael Zervos in Bhutan

As UK holidaymakers face rising travel costs and increasingly complex visa rules post-Brexit, knowing how to navigate international red tape has never been more important. For those planning an exotic long-haul adventure, avoiding common visa pitfalls can save time, money, and stress.

Greek American traveler Michael Zervos, who is on track to breaking the World Record for the fastest person to visit every country on Earth, has uncovered a set of legal visa “loopholes” that helped him skip the lines, dodge rejections, and keep moving fast.

Loophole 1: Turn boring layovers into affordable mini-vacations

Many airlines offer free hotels, meals, and city tours for long layovers, without needing a visa. Michael explored Addis Ababa during a stopover with Ethiopian Airlines and used China’s transit visa to see Beijing for free, all while staying on schedule.

“The layovers became some of my most memorable experiences,“ he mentions. “I got to explore new places affordably without the hassle of applying for a full visa, while keeping on track for the world record.”

Loophole 2: Shop around for visas

Popular embassies in big cities often have long wait times and stricter screening. By applying at less busy consulates, like Latvia instead of France for a Schengen visa, Michael got approvals faster and with fewer hurdles.

“It’s one of the best hacks I’ve used,” says Michael. “You’d be shocked how much faster and easier the process is when you avoid the big, overworked embassies.”

Loophole 3: Double up on passports

Frequent travelers from countries like the U.S. can legally hold two passports. This lets Michael travel with one while the other is tied up in embassy processing, and helps avoid scrutiny from countries that frown on certain passport stamps.

“Having two passports is a game-changer," he says. “If one’s stuck in processing, I’ve got a backup ready to go.”

Loophole 4: Apply for visas with hidden powers

Some visas unlock multiple countries beyond their borders. A U.S. or Canadian visa can grant entry to countries like the Philippines or Malaysia, while a UK visa can open doors across the Balkans and no extra paperwork is required.

Loophole 5: Fake your onward ticket (legally)

Many visa applications require proof of exit, even if your plans are flexible. Michael uses cancelable bookings or paid reservation services to generate proof without paying for flights he’ll never take.

"By using temporary flight reservations, I saved a ton of money,” says Michael. “It’s a trick that most travelers don’t know about, but makes a huge difference when you want to keep your travel plans flexible.”

Loophole 6: Stack multiple-entry visas for maximum freedom

A single-entry visa locks you in; a multiple-entry visa lets you re-enter anytime. Michael relies on these for flexibility, like the Kenya East Africa Tourist Visa or India’s multiple-entry visa, which let him circle back without reapplying.

“For long-term travelers like me, visas that let me enter a country multiple times are essential,” he notes. “They let you move freely and give you the ability to be spontaneous.”

Loophole 7: Extend your stay without leaving

Instead of doing a “visa run,” many countries let you request extensions without leaving. Places like Peru, Mexico, and Indonesia allow in-country renewals, often with just a visit to immigration.

“This bonus tip is for the travelers who have a bit more time on their hands, unlike me,” Michael says. “It’s a simple process, but something that many travelers overlook.”