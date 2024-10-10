Trio of politicians visit pioneering social change programme in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three politicians have visited a groundbreaking music and social change programme in Wester Hailes to find out first-hand how it is transforming the lives of young people in the area.

Dr Scott Arthur, the new MP for Edinburgh South West, was joined by his Labour colleagues Foysol Choudhury and Paul O’Kane on a visit to Big Noise in Wester Hailes last week.

Mr Choudhury is Scottish Labour’s shadow spokesperson for culture, Europe and international development, while Mr Kane is spokesperson for social justice, social security and equalities.

The trio were given a tour, watched some of the music lessons and practice taking place, and met head of centre Stewart Wilson and Vicky Williams, the chief executive of Sistema Scotland, which runs the programme.

Big Noise Wester Hailes opened in Edinburgh in 2022 and reaches more than 550 children a week. It works in partnership with Clovenstone, Canal View and Sighthill Primary and Nursery Schools.

It started supporting children in P1 and P2, and now works with those from nursery to P3. It will continue to grow year-on-year, retaining the involvement of the children as they age and introducing the next generations of nursery and P1 children.

The programme will ultimately work with babies through to school-leavers in Wester Hailes, as well as offering opportunities for participants to stay involved as adults.

Big Noise supports young people to reach their full potential by helping them develop vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration, while also strengthening community ties through music and nurturing relationships.

Studies of the Big Noise model have found it enhances academic skills in some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas, including listening, problem-solving, and concentration, as well as increasing participants’ self-esteem, their sense of belonging, and happiness.

Sistema Scotland runs six Big Noise centres supporting around 4,000 children and young people in communities around Scotland including in Govanhill in Glasgow, Douglas in Dundee, Raploch and Fallin in Stirling and Torry in Aberdeen.

Vicky Williams, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We are always proud to showcase the achievements of the young people involved in our programmes and we were delighted to welcome Scott Arthur, Foysol Choudhury and Paul O’Kane to our newest centre in Wester Hailes to see all the wonderful things the children and community are doing there.

“Music and positive, nurturing relationships are having a truly transformative impact here, and we are excited to see what the future holds for our young people and their families.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase everything that those we support at the centre have achieved, and they all enjoyed sharing the power and joy of music.

“Big Noise helps children and young people reach their full potential by equipping them with vital life experiences and enhancing their academic skills.

“We also know that taking part in Big Noise increases confidence and self-esteem, as well as participants’ creativity, aspiration and sense of belonging.”

Dr Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West, said: “I was both proud and humbled to see the work of Sistema in my constituency. Via Big Noise Wester Hailes, they use music to create a sense of community through which children gain life skills and experiences, and have great fun along the way. I support the project in the strongest possible terms, and want to see it thrive.”

Paul O’Kane MSP, Scottish Labour spokesperson for social justice, social security and equalities, said: “Tackling poverty and inequality in Scotland is a critical priority, and it was truly inspiring to visit Big Noise to see the difference that their support is making to children and the community.

“It is a project that is focused on long-term support and works hand-in-hand with the community to deliver change.

“I think we all have a lot to learn from this innovative approach, and I look forward to continuing to work with Sistema to deliver lasting change for Scotland's children and young people.”

Foysal Choudhury MSP, Scottish Labour spokesperson for culture, said: “It was great to visit Big Noise Wester Hailes and see first-hand children from local schools practicing their cherished musical instruments. Music has the power of bringing our community together and creating long-lasting human connections.

“This is particularly important for our children to develop life skills, adding colour to their everyday experiences, creating memories and long-lasting friendships, enhancing their love and passion for music, making them proud and confident as well as building stronger teamwork skills which will help them reach their highest potentials into their adulthood.

“Last year Big Noise saw funding cuts from councils across Scotland, and has had to rely on Scottish Government funding to continue operating. The success of the Big Noise United Orchestra shows that we must continue to support cultural projects.

“In June I pressed the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills on the provision of music lessons in our schools, raising the fact that to save money, some councils were cutting funding to music tuition so Scottish Government funding covered the cost, resulting in loss of lessons and a postcode lottery of unequal provision.

“Sistema Scotland do a fantastic job working with local schools from across Scotland, and it was great to hear from CEO Vicky about their future plans to build on the success of using music education to build invaluable life skills, which demonstrates the benefits of the arts aren’t merely entertainment.”