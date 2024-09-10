Trio of Specsavers opticians cycle 500 miles from London to Edinburgh to raise £15,000 for Crisis

A trio of Specsavers opticians are celebrating after successfully completing a grueling 500-mile cycle challenge and raising more than £15,000 for homelessness charity Crisis UK.

Adrian McCann, optometrist director at Specsavers Cupar, David McGinty, ophthalmic director at Aberdeen and Lee Penfold, retail director at Richmond cycled more than 500 miles from Theydon Bois, Essex where they started the seven-day cycle on Monday 2nd September.

The Specsavers’ partners crossed the finish line at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh on Sunday 9th September with Arthur’s Seat in the background, alongside other cyclists and Crisis CEO Matt Downie. The group were cheered on by family, friends and colleagues as well as a traditional Scottish piper.

Specsavers Cyclists arrive at Arthur's Seat

The total funds raised will support the charity to continue their invaluable work helping people experiencing homelessness across the UK and will go directly to help with running costs for Crisis’ flagship Skylight centres in both Edinburgh and London.

The Skylight centres offer life-changing, tailored support to people facing or experiencing homelessness.

Dave McGinty, ophthalmic director, says: ‘Before setting off on our bikes, our goal was to raise £7,500 for Crisis, however I am over the moon to be able to say that everyone has been so generous and supportive, and we’ve achieved this and more so we will be donating £15,000.

‘The little bit of suffering we endured on the cycle really is pittance when compared to what people suffer when enduring homelessness. The hope is to bring the issue to colleagues and customers across the country to show what we can do when we come together.

Specsavers Cyclists and Piper at Arthur's Seat

‘Thank you to our families, friends and wonderful colleagues who have supported us - the money could not be going to a more deserving organisation. The work they do on a daily basis is nothing short of awe-inspiring and I’m proud of the partnership between Specsavers and Crisis.’

In June this year, a new free eye care clinic opened in Edinburgh’s Skylight Centre, run by Vision Care for Homeless People (VCHP).

Located on the Wellness Floor, the eye care clinic was funded by Specsavers thanks to a £250,000 donation and provides a bespoke clinic as well as additional rooms which enables Crisis to broaden the health services it provides.

The JustGiving link is still live, to donate to Specsavers cause, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/londontoedinburgh2024.