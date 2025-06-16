Tumbles at Portobello reopens with grand celebration following exciting refurbishment

The reopening was marked with a special celebration attended by friends, family, and the 15 winners of the recent sandcastle photo competition. These lucky young adventurers were treated to an exclusive party, complete with fun activities, party bags, and the honour of being the first to explore the reimagined play space.

As part of the festivities, the Tumbles team selected 15 “Star Guests”—children from across different age groups—who joined beloved characters Emma, Fox, and Squirrel on their first expedition through the upgraded soft play environment.

“Our Explorer Island is a whole world of fun—an island where anything is possible, and adventure awaits,” said Ashliegh Murray, Manager at Tumbles. “We’re so excited to welcome families back to a space that’s been designed to spark imagination, creativity, and active play.

The refurbishment is part of Edinburgh Leisure’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive spaces for children and families.

Key upgrades at Tumbles include:

•New light and video features in the baby and toddler zones

•A reconfigured layout for enhanced play experiences

•Upgraded versions of favourite features

•Extended café seating with fixed options

•New flooring throughout the soft play and café areas

•A refreshed reception area

•A redecorated birthday party room for the return of celebration packages

Tumbles is one of three soft play centres operated by Edinburgh Leisure, a charity dedicated to helping everyone in the city lead more active, healthy lives. With over 30 facilities across Edinburgh, the organisation continues to invest in spaces that inspire movement, imagination, and community connection.

Open seven days a week from 09.15 – 17.00, Tumbles offers wonderful adventures for kids aged 0 – 10 with designated baby, toddler and junior play areas.

