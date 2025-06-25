TV & entertainment couple Craig and Debbz celebrate their Pearl Wedding Anniversary

The TV and showbiz couple were seen out in Edinburgh celebrating 30 years of marriage together.

Moreish TV and All Together Tavern stars Craig and Debbz have been celebrating 30 wonderful years of marriage to each other as the 2Moreish singers were seen out and about in the city if Edinburgh drinking champagne including great spots such as Barologist on Leith street where the stars were drinking bubbles and wine on their pearl anniversary.

The couple were later spotted dining in the city's Castle street Thai restaurant 'Chaophraya' dining on a full three-course meal and complimentary bubbles throughout their visit as they dined in the restaurants VIP glass box overlooking Edinburgh Castle.

Craig and Debbz look set to have a great year after celebrating five years with Moreish TV, while their new music track 'Get Up Stand Up' by 2Moreish has been creating waves throughout Europe, USA, Australia and NZ after it was picked up via DJ Pools and was co written and produced by Kirk Turnbull from QFX. It will be released on Epidemic Records late July.

2Moreish stars welcomed by management and staff at Chaophraya Thai restaurant with Champagne throughout their visit.

They are also set to star in brand new TV sitcom All Together Tavern set in a functional pub in which they play Scots couple 'Billy and Lilly' as they arrive down England and star alongside the likes of Mark Baxter (Grange Hill) and Pro Footballers including Chris Kirkland.

In their 30 years of marriage the pearl Wedding Anniversary seems to be bringing lots of great things and as the couple whom recently starred in TV show 'People Huv Tae Nose' alongside 'Jane McCarry' (Still Game's Isa) there is a lot to congratulate this showbiz couple for.