TV & Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens left in the dark after Craig delays script rehearsals by blowing all the electrics

Producer and Writer 'Lisa Loops' said on a Facebook post 'I think that's taking getting into character a bit too far Craig..Loving the dedication tho lol' x

Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbie, based in the Portobello area of Edinburgh, were on the important Zoom script read through with all the cast of new TV sitcom All Together Tavern when Craig decided to ask Debbie if they needed more light.

She agreed but then Craig began twisting a spotlight in their home studio and a loud bang was heard leaving the couple, who play 'Lilly and Billy' on the show, completely in the dark as he blew all the electrics which fused the link to the cast as well as the producer and director causing them to delay the read through.

The electric was finally restored and the link to the cast was also back but the spotlight was blown

Craig and Debbie Stephens have also become household names for hosting entertainment magazine show Moreish TV

Craig has been tagged in the past as 'Britain's Clumsiest Husband' for flooding the family home twice, blowing electrics by trying to wire a cooker knowing he was colour blind and crashing Debbie's car into a McDonald's drive thru wall just by changing the music and knocking the handbrake off from the passenger side.

Craig said: "I can't believe I was cast as a very clumsy guy in the sitcom as without giving too much away the clumsy side of my character 'Billy' begins from the first episode. But it should come naturally, no need to rehearse although it may worry the rest of the cast, but I'm having fun with this one especially in the Tavern itself."

Debbie said: "My character 'Lilly' gets really frustrated when her husband creates all the calamities ahead of him but she loves and cares for him even although he destroys everything he sets out to do, a bit like Craig blowing the electrics during rehearsals."

Craig and Debbie can be seen on the music and entertainment show Moreish TV and All Together Tavern rehearsals continue on the new TV sitcom starring a former Grange Hill star, reality stars, former pro footballers alongside seasoned actors.