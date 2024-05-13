Two Edinburgh Based Charities Secure a Share of £25,000 Scotmid Funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Edinburgh-based charities have secured a share of a £25,000 funding pot, thanks to Scotmid’s Community Connect Initiative.

LIFT @ Millennium Centre and the Living Memory Association are two of three good causes across the East of Scotland to have received a share of a £25,000 funding pot, thanks to Scotmid's Community Connect initiative.

LIFT @Millennium Centre offers support to families from the most disadvantaged areas of Edinburgh and those that are vulnerable either socially or financially. They have received £5,000 from Scotmid to deliver 'Family Teatime' sessions, an opportunity for families to play and learn together in a supported environment.

The Living Memory Association has secured £5,000 to continue their work connecting and supporting those isolated or living with dementia. The charity is based in Ocean Terminal, where it offers exhibitions, including The Wee Museum of memory, as well as recording podcasts and videos.

East of Scotland Community Connect winners with Richard McCready and John Brodie from Scotmid

Jayme Nisbet, Community Base and Family Support Worker, LIFT @ Millennium Centre said: "We are so thankful to receive £5,000 Scotmid Community Connect funding which will help us expand our Family Teatime program. This is something that is so needed for the local communities in North Edinburgh."

Russell Clegg, Project Worker Living Memory Association, said: "The Living Memory Association is delighted to have received a £5,000 Community Connect funding award from Scotmid. This will allow us to develop new projects for older people in areas of reminiscence, celebrating lived experience and combatting the loneliness and isolation our users can often face."

The final charity to have secured funding in the East of Scotland is The Children's Clothing Bank Dunfermline, which provides pre-loved good quality and new clothes in a dignified manner for children aged 0-18 years old in the local community.

