Two Edinburgh care homes receive Gold Standards Framework accolade

Two care homes in Edinburgh have been awarded a prestigious accreditation recognising their high standards of care for residents in the later stages of life.

The Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award accreditation has been awarded to Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, and Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, highlighting exceptional nursing care for residents in their later years of life and support for their families.

Developed in 2004, GSF is a practical and evidence-based end-of-life care service improvement programme. It is centred around ensuring people live well in the last years of their lives and pass away comfortably in the environment and manner of their choosing.

Lauder Lodge and Murrayside achieved the accreditation after demonstrating how team members work closely with residents and their families to understand a person's wishes for their final days. By understanding and implementing these last wishes, the home can eliminate upsetting and unwanted hospitalisations – ensuring residents can pass away peacefully in the place they call home.

Team members also demonstrated their ability to work proactively with local GPs, primary care teams and specialists to provide seamless end-of-life care.

The assessment report also highlighted Lauder Lodge and Murrayside’s holistic approach, which ensures that all residents, at whatever stage of life, can find fulfilment. Personal relationships are built with every resident to promote comfort and wellbeing, and family needs are also identified – with the home continuing to support relatives after their loved one has passed away.

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “We're humbled that our work to ensure residents live happy and fulfilled lives, especially in their final days, has been recognised through receiving this accolade.

“The team puts their all into delivering exceptional care for residents throughout their time with us, ensuring that each and every resident feels their wishes are respected. Our compassionate team treat residents with dignity and respect, as well as offering practical and emotional support to families to help them through this difficult time.”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “Our commitment to offer the best in end-of-life care runs through everything we do, from the handovers we have after every shift, to the regular meetings we have together and with residents and their loved ones, as well as the ongoing training our colleagues undertake. We continually reflect on the way we provide care and look for new ways to improve our knowledge and ways of working.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the entire team for their dedication, as well as to the residents and relatives that make our Care UK homes such wonderful places to live. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality care across the board.”

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF said: “Congratulations to all the organisations who have successfully achieved accreditation and received the Quality Hallmark Award this year. The standard of care and compassionate cultures that have been observed is truly inspiring, showing a commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time which has a positive impact on the people cared for and their families.

“Listening to what matters most to each and every individual and providing care in accordance with their goals, wishes and preferences is the Gold Standard and these organisations are delivering it. Within the awards this year there were three care homes in Scotland, all part of Care UK, and we are very proud of these trailblazing homes becoming our very first accredited care homes in Scotland and hope that their success will inspire others. A huge well done to you all!”

Murrayside and Lauder Lodge have been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Cliona Robertson on 0131 516 2487 or email [email protected] and to find out more about Lauder Lodge, please contact Anees Riaz on 0131 516 4006 or email [email protected]

To find out more about Murrayside and Lauder Lodge, please visit careuk.com/Edinburgh