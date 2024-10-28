Two HC-One Scotland colleagues shortlisted for awards at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024

Two HC-One Scotland colleagues have been shortlisted as finalists at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services and Angela Martin, Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland, have both been shortlisted for awards.

The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards received an extraordinary number of entries this year which marks the 20th consecutive year that Scottish Care will host the National Care Home Awards.

The awards provide the opportunity to recognise the compassion, skills and professionalism of the care home workforce who deliver high-quality care and support for residents across the country.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services for HC-One Scotland

Katy Jenks has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Care Innovation Award category, which celebrates the exceptional achievements Katy has accomplished in transforming the care home community, service and environment.

As Head of Specialist Services, Katy is responsible for leading reviews of specialist care settings supporting people with complex needs, enabling services to see possibilities and opportunities to give people better lives.

Her role includes being the Lead Nurse Practitioner, shaping and implementing Specialist Dementia Care Communities, which are therapeutic settings caring for people who are distressed and present with behaviours that others find concerning.

Katy evidences the use of innovative approaches and a willingness to embrace positive resident-centred practice. Katy shows outstanding dedication, creativity and has demonstrated that she can make a difference within the care home sector.

Maxine Smedley, Managing Director for HC-One Scotland

Katy’s work positively impacts residents’ lives by fostering a nurturing environment and setting new standards of excellence. Katy has shown she can revolutionise the care home environment through the implementation of new processes and creative activities.

Angela Martin has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Palliative End of Life Care Practice Award category, which celebrates the commitment Angela has shown to the development of staff undertaking and supporting individuals receiving palliative and end of life care (PEOLC).

Angela demonstrates compassion and excellence in delivering palliative and end of life care for the care homes she oversees in Scotland including the areas of Fife, Falkirk and Stirling.

Angela always looks to identify opportunities for partnership work with families, clinical supports and other communities. Angela takes a personalised approach to providing palliative and end of life care to help enable residents to experience care and support that is tailored to their care needs.

Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services at HC-One

Angela evidences and shows innovation and supports colleagues and families in a sensitive way. Angela has a passion for end-of-life care and through her dedication has shared the knowledge and experience she has learned with colleagues to positively impact the lives of the residents cared for and their families.

Angela is also a member of several Palliative Care Working Groups including an NHS palliative care educational group and Marie Curie care home programme.

Maxine Smedley, Managing Director for HC-One Scotland, commented: “I am extremely proud that Katy and Angela are finalists at the prestigious Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

“Our colleagues work hard to do so much to help, support and care for our residents living in our care homes. Being named as finalists acknowledges their dedication and the kind care that they have shown to each other, residents and relatives, as well as the passion they show every day to ensure the people they support receive the best quality care.

Angela Martin, Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland

“The awards highlight their acts of kindness, the great work they are doing in our homes and provide us with a chance to say thank you to them for the selfless work they continue to do every single day.”

Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services at HC-One, who nominated Katy Jenks, stated: “Katy is a well deserving finalist of the Care Innovation Award category. Katy is a true leader who embraces change, not for its own sake, but if it meaningfully places the resident at the heart of all services, giving people the care they need and the lives they want.”

The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024 consists of 13 awards, which cover a wide range of areas of the social care sector. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and honour the excellence of the care home sector including companies, colleagues and residents.

The winners of the awards will be announced at an evening awards ceremony on Friday, November 15, at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and will be hosted by Pop Idol winner, Michelle McManus and Scottish Care CEO, Dr Donald Macaskill.