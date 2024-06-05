UK for UNHCR launches pop-up cafe in Edinburgh for Refugee Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We know Scots love a cuppa, and great conversations can happen over a cuppa. That’s why UK for UNHCR is inviting members of the public to its first, free pop-up cafe event in Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 11, ahead of Refugee Week 2024.

Named ‘Cuppa Hope’, UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK, is launching its first cafe takeover that will feature ‘tea & talks’ with refugee storytellers.

As part of the cafe pop-up, guests will be immersed in a range of tea practices, tasting delicious recipes and learning important stories from refugees and former refugees who have now found safety in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free pop-up cafe is being kick-started in Edinburgh, located about a five-minute walk from Edinburgh Castle at Coffee Saints, inviting all members of the public to attend. The pop-up event will be an intimate opportunity to hear from a range of different refugee storytellers, across two sessions throughout the day and limited to 30 people each - both sessions will also involve ‘tea and talks’ from three refugee storytellers. See details and timings below:

Tell us your news.

Location: Coffee Saints, Edinburgh

Date: Tuesday, June 11

First bookable session - 10:30am to 12pm

Second bookable session - 1pm to 2:30pm

Embracing the globally shared love and passion for tea, UK for UNHCR hopes to provide the ingredients for learning more about one another through compelling conversations.

What’s more, guests will get to taste the bespoke, limited-edition ‘Cuppa Hope’ tea, blended to connect us to the human stories behind being forced to flee - bringing people together through the simple joy of talking over a cuppa.

Visit www.unrefugees.org.uk/tea to book your place at a Cuppa Hope café, where you can try delicious tea recipes and hear from refugees and former refugees who have found safety in the UK. Share your idea of the perfect cup of tea and join the conversation on social media @unrefugeesuk #cuppahope

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To brew a Cuppa Hope at home, sign up online to receive tea recipes and learn more about the refugee storytellers behind the campaign at www.unrefugees.org.uk/tea.