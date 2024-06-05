UK for UNHCR launches pop-up cafe in Edinburgh for Refugee Week
Named ‘Cuppa Hope’, UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK, is launching its first cafe takeover that will feature ‘tea & talks’ with refugee storytellers.
As part of the cafe pop-up, guests will be immersed in a range of tea practices, tasting delicious recipes and learning important stories from refugees and former refugees who have now found safety in the UK.
The free pop-up cafe is being kick-started in Edinburgh, located about a five-minute walk from Edinburgh Castle at Coffee Saints, inviting all members of the public to attend. The pop-up event will be an intimate opportunity to hear from a range of different refugee storytellers, across two sessions throughout the day and limited to 30 people each - both sessions will also involve ‘tea and talks’ from three refugee storytellers. See details and timings below:
Location: Coffee Saints, Edinburgh
Date: Tuesday, June 11
First bookable session - 10:30am to 12pm
Second bookable session - 1pm to 2:30pm
Embracing the globally shared love and passion for tea, UK for UNHCR hopes to provide the ingredients for learning more about one another through compelling conversations.
What’s more, guests will get to taste the bespoke, limited-edition ‘Cuppa Hope’ tea, blended to connect us to the human stories behind being forced to flee - bringing people together through the simple joy of talking over a cuppa.
Visit www.unrefugees.org.uk/tea to book your place at a Cuppa Hope café, where you can try delicious tea recipes and hear from refugees and former refugees who have found safety in the UK. Share your idea of the perfect cup of tea and join the conversation on social media @unrefugeesuk #cuppahope
To brew a Cuppa Hope at home, sign up online to receive tea recipes and learn more about the refugee storytellers behind the campaign at www.unrefugees.org.uk/tea.
There's more to come, so watch this space!