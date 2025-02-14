Valentine’s day comes early for Edinburgh care home couple

Love is in the air at an Edinburgh care home, as Olive and Gavin McCrone celebrate their first Valentine’s Day at Glencairn.

After 27 years together, the couple made the decision to move into Glencairn, part of Renaissance Care, in November 2024, to ensure that they could continue sharing life’s special moments side by side.

To mark the occasion, staff at Glencairn presented the couple with a special Valentine’s Day treat of chocolates and prosecco, kindly contributed by Edinburgh’s One20 Wine Café.

Dressed in their Sunday best, Gavin presented Olive with a bouquet of flowers, just as he did on their first date all those years ago – lunch at the Oxford and Cambridge Club in London in 1998, when Olive was 62 and Gavin was 64 years old.

Olive and Gavin

Reflecting on their journey together, Olive, now 89, said: “For us, it wasn’t love at first sight, we were friends for a long time before it became something more. I never imagined when we first met for lunch all those years ago, we’d be here celebrating our first Valentine’s Day in our new home. But here we are, still together, and still making new memories.”

Originally from Bellshill and Pitlochry, the pair had known each other through their late partners before romance blossomed later in life. “We had a long-distance relationship for a while as Olive was in London, and I was in Edinburgh,” said Gavin, 91. “But love finds a way, and eventually, we made a life together.”

That life has been filled with travel, music, and cherished family moments. Between them, they have five children and seven grandchildren, and their shared love of adventure has taken them across Scotland’s islands and beyond.

Having married in 2000 in Hatch End, the couple’s bond has remained unshakable ever since. “We’re best friends as well as partners, we can sit together in silence and be completely content,” said Olive. “That’s the mark of a love that lasts.”

Olive and Gavin

Making the move to Glencairn has given them a new sense of home. “At this stage in life, just being together is enough,” continued Olive. “Glencairn is a beautiful place, and we feel very lucky to have found somewhere where we can still be together.

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Gavin’s advice was simple: “Be best friends, always be honest, and never forget to laugh together.”

