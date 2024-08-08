Valneva Scotland Receives Prestigious Award for Health and Safety Excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Livingston based Valneva Scotland receives Silver Award at internationally renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, based in Livingston, has achieved an esteemed Silver Award for health and safety from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). These international awards recognise the highest standards of safety and excellence within the workplace, assessing health and safety performance, policies and procedures.

The internationally renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards receive almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, reflecting the largest and most impactful health and safety awards running for 68 years. Silver Award winners demonstrate a high level of performance, supported by robust management systems that consistently drive improvement. This accolade is a reflection of Valneva Scotland's commitment to excellence, setting a benchmark for prestige and inspiring admiration across sectors.

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd said: "Valneva is contributing to a world in which no one suffers from vaccine-preventable diseases. Livingston is the proud home of Valneva’s Centre of Excellence for Manufacturing, producing millions of doses of vaccines every year. This health and safety recognition reflects our commitment to be the best life science organisation to work for, putting our 180-highly skilled team members at the centre of everything we do. I want to thank our Health and Safety team for their diligence and dedication every day.”

Paulina Meducka and Kathleen Haddow at the RoSPA Award Ceremony

Valneva colleagues Paulina Meducka and Kathleen Haddow accepted the prestigious 2024 RoSPA Silver Award during a ceremony held in London, assessing performance throughout 2023.

Kathleen Haddow, OHSE Manager, said: “This momentous award from RoSPA brings international recognition for our safety performance, with an in-depth application process that took nearly three months to complete. Safety is an ongoing priority and baked into our culture at Valneva Scotland, with rigorous standards and ongoing development for our team members.”

This latest award follows previous recognition for Valneva Scotland in the 2024 Life Sciences Scotland Awards, with double wins in two categories: Innovation - Pharma Services & Drug Discovery and Outstanding Skills Development Award.

For more information about Valneva and its commitment to health and safety excellence, please visit: www.valneva.com.