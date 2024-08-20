Veterans at Strachan House receive commemorative coin

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2024, 18:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A proud moment at Strachan House when Tommy Douglas our Veterans Community Support Manager was accompanied by David Boe, National Chairman on a visit to Strachan House Care Home - Barchester Healthcare for tea and scones with residents and to present two veterans, Alexander Laird & Bernard Lennon, with commemorative coins in recognition of their service.

The visit coincided with VJ Day which was poignant as one of the veterans served in the Indian army at the time of the Japanese surrender in August 1945. The occasion also marked David’s first official engagement as Legion Scotland’s newly elected National Chairman.

Related topics:Veterans

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.