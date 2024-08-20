Veterans at Strachan House receive commemorative coin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proud moment at Strachan House when Tommy Douglas our Veterans Community Support Manager was accompanied by David Boe, National Chairman on a visit to Strachan House Care Home - Barchester Healthcare for tea and scones with residents and to present two veterans, Alexander Laird & Bernard Lennon, with commemorative coins in recognition of their service.

The visit coincided with VJ Day which was poignant as one of the veterans served in the Indian army at the time of the Japanese surrender in August 1945. The occasion also marked David’s first official engagement as Legion Scotland’s newly elected National Chairman.