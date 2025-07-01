Veterans’ Foundation announces solo firefighter’s 630-mile challenge to support UK veterans and first responders

The Veterans’ Foundation, one of the UK’s fastest-growing military charities, is set to benefit from an extraordinary fundraising challenge by on-call firefighter and Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) employee Emily-Jane Harding, who will embark on a gruelling 630-mile solo trek along the South West Coast Path to raise £3,000 for veterans and first responders.

Setting off on 30 June, Emily-Jane will spend 12 weeks hiking Britain’s longest National Trail to raise vital funds for three charities close to her heart: the Veterans’ Foundation, a corporate partner of the DIO, the Fire Fighters Charity, and the South West Coast Path Association.

Carrying 25kg of kit and camping along the way, she will navigate rugged cliffs, remote coves and 35,000 metres of elevation — the equivalent of climbing Everest four times — over 12 tough weeks.

But the trek is more than just a physical test —it is a deeply personal journey. Ten years ago, Emily-Jane was forced to abandon her dream of becoming a dancer after being coerced by an abusive partner to leave dance college. Now, a decade later, she is determined to reclaim her strength and use it to help others.

Emily-Jane Harding

“This walk is about proving to myself that I’ve survived, that I’m strong, and that I’m ready to move forward,” says Emily-Jane. “But it’s also about giving back to the causes that matter most to me, especially the Veterans’ Foundation, which does life-changing work for those who’ve served.”

The trail holds powerful memories for her. “I have loved the sections I’ve already walked – Newquay to Penzance was a dream – and Minehead brings back fond childhood memories. When I hiked the Cumbria Way for my 29th birthday, this felt like the perfect next step to mark the big 3-0.”

“The more I talked about it, the more I realised it could mean something more. I want to use this journey to give back, to support causes that matter deeply to me and to make every mile count.”

Among the causes Emily-Jane is supporting is the Veterans’ Foundation, one of the UK’s fastest-growing military charities. Since launching in 2016, the Foundation has awarded over £30 million in grants to more than 500 UK charities that support veterans, serving personnel, and their families. These funds have helped tackle PTSD, homelessness, unemployment, and social isolation - with new initiatives like Operation Lifeline delivering urgent mental health and suicide prevention support.

Jane Gurney, CEO of the Veterans’ Foundation, said: “The Veterans’ Foundation is incredibly proud to have supporters like Emily-Jane, whose determination and resilience reflect the spirit of the veterans we support. Her challenge is not only a personal milestone, but a powerful act of solidarity with those who have served and now face life after the military. Every step Emily-Jane takes will help us continue funding vital projects that change – and in many cases, save – lives.”

Emily-Jane is also raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides physical, emotional, and social support to fire service personnel and their families, and the Southwest Coast Path Association, which maintains and protects the trail she’ll be walking.

Supported by sponsors including Asda who will provide snacks for the hike and support for the duration, as well as TrueStart Coffee, LTJ Sports Massage Therapy, and Base Camp Food, Emily-Jane has trained extensively for the challenge, balancing her preparation with a full-time job and 90-hour on-call shifts as a retained firefighter in Shropshire.

“It will be hard, and it will be lonely at times. But every mile I walk, every blister I get, will be worth it if it helps someone else. And maybe, by the end of it, I’ll find a little more peace, too,” adds Emily-Jane.

Emily-Jane’s fundraising page is: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6269/em-js-south-west-coast-path-challenge.

Follow her journey on Instagram @emilyjaneharding