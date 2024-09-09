Volunteers needed to help Edinburgh sight loss support group

Volunteers are needed to help run a leading sight loss charity support group, which helps people affected by macular disease in Edinburgh.

Along with the loss of central vision, the currently incurable disease can have a devastating impact on other aspects of people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

The support group, run by national charity the Macular Society, meets on the last Friday of the month (excluding July and December) at St Ninian’s Church of Scotland in Comely Bank from 10.30am-12.15pm.

Macular Society support groups play a vital social role for people with sight loss

Macular Society regional manager for south east Scotland, Iona McLean said: “We’re working with and helping so many local people with a sight loss condition and our volunteers play an important role in that.

“The difference that our volunteers make to the lives of many macular disease patients is really beyond measure. Training is provided, and expenses are covered. So, if you have some free time and would be willing to help out, we would love to hear from you.

“The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing Macular Society members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent."

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

If you would like to become a volunteer, please contact Iona McLean on 07517 543998, or email [email protected]

For more information about the other services available from the Macular Society please call 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]