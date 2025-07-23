Walk The Walk - Change lives with every step

Edinburgh Leisure is calling on the public to lace up their walking shoes, don their tartan and join them for a cause that truly matters - helping older adults in Edinburgh stay active, connected, and happy.

On Saturday, September 14, a team from Edinburgh Leisure will be taking part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk, walking to raise vital funds to support older adults across the city, and they want you to join them. Every step taken and every pound raised will go directly towards improving the lives of older people - not just funding a project but making a real difference to real people.

The money raised will support participants of Ageing Well, one of Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programmes, which offers a lifeline of physical activity and social connection to older adults across the city.

Last year, almost 80 participants joined the Edinburgh Leisure Kiltwalk Team and raised £17,500, enabling the delivery of the 2024-25 project. This year they’re aiming for £15,00 to keep this life-changing work going. Every penny (plus gift aid) goes directly to Ageing Well.

All those signing up to the Kiltwalk to raise funds for Edinburgh Leisure will receive a 50% discount on the registration fee and an Edinburgh Leisure T-shirt and a tartan-themed snood.

Rachael McCrae, Head of Funding for Edinburgh Leisure explained: “Many people don’t realise we’re a charity. Ageing Well supports older adults in Edinburgh to stay active and stay connected. It’s led by a fantastic team which includes many older adult volunteers and offers walking, cycling, gardening, buddy swimming and more. Like many charities with reduced funding, we’re feeling the pinch! Every pound raised will help keep this going – and with your Kiltwalk steps, you’ll get active too!”

The Kiltwalk has three walk lengths, which can be signed up for, inclusive of the 50% discount:

•The Mighty Stride (approx. 21 miles) - £10 registration fee

•The Big Stroll (approx. 11 miles) - £10 registration fee

•The Wee Wander (approx. 5 miles) - £6.50 for adults, £7.00 £3.50 for children

Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programme supports 14,700 people annually who face the greatest barriers to getting active– people affected by health conditions, inequalities, and poverty.

Your participation in the Kiltwalk will raise crucial funds to promote health, happiness, and connectedness among older adults in Edinburgh whilst contributing to a fantastic and enjoyable event.

To find out more about signing up with Edinburgh Leisure to walk the Kiltwalk, and to get your 50% discount, click here - https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/kiltwalk-2025/#signupform.

To find out more about the Kiltwalk, click here - https://thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/edinburgh