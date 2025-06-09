Wallyford care home joins local Gala Day Parade for the first time

The event was a joyous occasion for residents, colleagues, and the wider community, reflecting Drummohr’s ongoing commitment to meaningful community engagement. Home Manager Priscillah Musenga, with the creative support of her daughter, designed custom t-shirts for the team, proudly featuring the HC-One logo. Their effort added a personal and unified touch to the home’s debut in the parade.

Priscillah Musenga, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home said: “We believe in creating strong ties with our local community. This experience helped our residents feel more connected and valued while allowing us to share more about the services we provide.

“Participation in the Gala Day Parade is part of Drummohr Care Home’s broader mission to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion for our residents. It also highlights HC-One’s dedication to ensuring that the community can count on us to deliver kind care in a safe and supportive environment.”

Through initiatives like this, Drummohr Care Home aims to promote open communication, share updates about the care services provided, and demonstrate the warmth and compassion that define the HC-One Scotland approach to care.

1 . Contributed HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home colleagues taking part in Gala Day parade Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home colleagues taking part in Gala Day parade Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home colleagues taking part in Gala Day parade Photo: Submitted Photo Sales