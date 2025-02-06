Warning over super-size disposable vape in Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Amendments in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill set to go before MPs includes a regulation-bending ‘Big-Puff’ disposable vape that can hold up to six times more e-liquid than the current ones and will be thrown away after use.

The Bill was introduced to tackle youth vaping, however the larger device which is ‘alarmingly’ being proposed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will be cheaper and sold in unlicensed premises throughout the country.

VPZ, UK’s leading vaping retailer, has warned of the dangers of a new super-size disposable vape that is being proposed in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The single-use device can hold up to six more times e-liquid than the standard disposable and will be thrown away after use.

The UK Government's Tobacco and Vapes Bill comes into force this summer.

The imported Chinese product is alarmingly being proposed in amendments by the MHRA and could trigger a surge in youth uptake and further accelerate an unprecedented environmental crisis.

So-called ‘Big Puff’ vapes exploit a loophole in the vaping law that allows the sale of devices with greater liquid capacity than the legislated 2 ml. By utilising an external plug-in tank of 10ml, these vaping units effectively become a 12ml product, which is 6 times more than the allowed vaping liquid in a disposable device.

Despite being considered rechargeable, the super-size vape products are made with a low-quality battery, and unchangeable coil which effectively makes them single-use.

Unregulated products are now flooding into the UK and threaten to derail the objectives of the Bill in tackling youth vaping.

The new super-size disposable vape (right) that is being proposed in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

Greig Fowler, Director of VPZ - the vaping specialist, said: “It is insanity and counterintuitive to develop a bill to tackle youth access and use it to approve a super-size disposable that is going to bring an even greater youth and environmental crisis.

“This product will be able to hold six times the amount of e-liquid of the current disposable product. It's alarming and simply baffling that the MHRA has approved and proposed a product like this in the Bill amendments, and that so many devices are already being signed off as compliant. We have been offered devices with up to 30,000 puffs which are MHRA registered which is mind-blowing to say the least. If youth addiction was a concern through 2ml disposables, how can this make sense? The TRPR stipulates 2ml tanks and 10 ml replenishable bottles, so essentially, they are not following their own rules.

“It’s vital that MPs quickly recognise and wake up to the dangers posed by this new breed of super-sized disposable.

“Failing to act decisively now means ignoring the growing risks it presents, not just to the health and well-being of young people, but also to our environment and spaces throughout the country.

“Without immediate intervention, they will be sleepwalking into another crisis, one that threatens to undermine public health efforts and exacerbate current environmental challenges.”

Additionally, the vaping specialist has warned adult vapers that the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill will ban the favourite flavours that helped them quit smoking.

Plans being proposed also include a restriction on flavours, the introduction of plain packaging and further restrictions on advertising and promotions.

The measures will potentially affect around 3 million vapers and ex-smokers if passed.

Alongside its efforts to raise public awareness about the potential impact of vaping flavour limitation, the brand has launched an industry-leading educational campaign called “Vaping Saves Lives”.

By addressing issues like flavour limitations and their potential risks, "Vaping Saves Lives" aims to spark dialogue and action, highlighting the role of vaping in public health. Through expert collaboration and evidence-based insights, the initiative will seek to empower individuals to advocate for balanced, science-driven regulations that priorities well-being.

Despite strongly supporting most of the measures to tackle youth access, including restriction of naming, packaging, and marketing, VPZ believes that the planned restrictions of fruit, sweet and dessert-like flavours, risk undermining the effectiveness of vaping as a harm-reduction tool and the UK’s 2030 Smoke-Free goals.

Greig Fowler, added: “Flavours are not just a preference, but a lifeline for people who look to quit smoking.

“We are extremely concerned about the future of those 3 million UK vapers and ex-smokers, who have relied on flavoured vaping products to make the life-saving switch from smoking to vaping. Additionally, there is the risk of fuelling the burgeoning black market, currently at a staggering £2.4bn in the UK. If customers using flavours to stay smoke free have no choice, they will either return to cigarettes or buying through illicit channels.

“Everyone deserves access to accurate information to make the best choices for their health. That is why we created 'Vaping Saves Lives' to serve as a trusted guide, providing science-based truths to empower informed decisions and support smokers in making the life-changing transition to vaping."

VPZ has over 180 stores in the UK and has helped over 1 million smokers quit since it was established in 2012.

For more information about the Vaping Saves Lives initiative please visit: https://vapingsaveslives.co.uk/