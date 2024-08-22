Water retailer boosts carbon neutral goals through Brazilian project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business Stream backs innovative carbon offsetting venture in South America

One of the UK’s leading water retailers has renewed its partnership with climate action specialists, Ecologi.

Business Stream has collaborated with the climate specialist for the second year running to offset its carbon footprint by investing in green projects around the world.

The Edinburgh-based water retailer this year is supporting the Macaúbas Landfill Gas Project in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which has recently become one of the first-ever CCP-Approved projects.

Avoiding Methane Brazil

The Macaúbas Landfill Gas Project involves installing new active landfill gas (LFG) extraction, flaring, and electricity generation systems to prevent methane gas emissions entering into the atmosphere and export electricity to the grid from the landfill site.

In its current monitoring phase, the facility has so far achieved total emission reductions of 102,580 tCO2e.

Business Stream’s investment of £4,243 is the equivalent of the water retailer’s scope one and scope two emissions for 2023/24, consisting of electricity usage as well as gas and fugitive emissions. The company has committed to continuing to offset its emissions as it works towards its 2030 net zero goal.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream, said: “We have long been dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices within the water industry. Our latest partnership with Ecologi provides us with an opportunity to support environmental projects as we continue to drive down our own emissions.”

This investment comes after Business Stream last year contributed to two carefully selected projects with Ecologi: a nature-based project to protect the Mataven Forest in Colombia, and a community-based project to provide over 380,000 cookstoves in Kenya.

Sean Earp, Senior Key Account Executive at Ecologi said: “We are proud to be working with Business Stream to support them in the delivery of projects that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This partnership is a great example of how businesses can take meaningful climate action. Not only is the company committed to improving its climate impact, but it also has a broader commitment towards achieving net zero.”

Ecologi is the UK’s leading all-in-one climate platform. It enables its community of over 20,000 businesses to fund and support high impact climate action projects. So far, this partnership has yielded funding responsible for the planting of 83 million trees as well as successfully preventing 3.2 million tonnes of CO2e emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Business Stream has a driving vision to make a positive difference to its customers, its people, the environment, and local communities. Since the vision was launched almost five years ago, the company has introduced over 35 new initiatives to help deliver its sustainability goals. In recognition of its efforts, the retailer won four awards at the 2024 International Corporate Responsibility Awards, including a Gold award for its commitment to emissions reduction.

For further details on Business Stream’s carbon reporting, please see its full carbon management plan included in its 2024 Sustainability Report: Sustainability_Report_2024_WEB.pdf (business-stream.co.uk)