Water retailer joins United Nations Global Compact

One of the UK’s leading water retailers has become the first in its sector to join a prestigious global sustainability network.

Business Stream has announced it’s joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, further bolstering its commitment to sustainable practices across the company.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,500 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 70+ Local Networks.

By joining the network, Business Stream will meet annual reporting requirements to demonstrate how it’s supporting the delivery of the UNs Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, the company will benefit from having access to a range of tools, resources and expert-led training, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other members to share best practice and solutions.

Sophia Goring, Head of ESG at Business Stream, said: “Joining the UN Global Compact marks another milestone for us in our commitment to delivering our vision to make a positive difference. This membership will enable us to better align our activities to supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as provide opportunities for us to collaborate with others on key sustainability issues.”

The Edinburgh-based water retailer becomes the 44th business in Scotland to join the network and the first water retailer to join across the whole of the UK.

Steve Kenzie, Executive Director at UN Global Compact Network UK said: "The core of the United Nations Global Compact’s mission is to support companies doing business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

“We also support business taking actions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. We are delighted and encouraged by Business Stream’s endorsement of our initiative.”

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Business Stream has a driving vision to make a positive difference to its customers, its people, the environment, and local communities.

In recognition of its commitment to sustainability, the company was awarded a Gold rating by global sustainability assessors, EcoVadis, in November 2023 – placing the company within the top 97th percentile of all organisations assessed.

The assessment is based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO2600 certification.

For further details on Business Stream’s sustainability reporting, please see its full 2024 Sustainability Report: Sustainability_Report_2024_WEB.pdf (business-stream.co.uk)